There's few people in world bowls as qualified to talk about the state of the game as Steve Glasson.
As a former world number one and Australian coach, Glasson has years of experience on his side so when he says other clubs need to follow the example of Club Dubbo, it's worth listening.
Glasson was at Dubbo again on Tuesday to help launch the upcoming $125,000 City of Dubbo BCiB International Fours.
The event is the richest in the world of its kind, with prize money in 2023 rising by 25 per cent from last year's inaugural tournament.
"Last year was phenomenal with $100,000," Glasson said.
"But everyone, with respect, questioned the sustainability of it. But the club has killed it by not only sustaining it, but increasing and enhancing it and there's a lot of interest out there."
Glasson was MC for much of the event last year while he'll be part of a team taking part this year.
Elite players from around the world will again be taking part - with Commonwealth Games gold medallists from Ireland and bowlers from Fiji and New Zealand travelling for the event - and Glasson said it was proof of what could be done if clubs showed a little initiative and were open to trying something new.
"This is groundbreaking and industry-leading," Glasson said.
"To see West Dubbo put on a $125,000 fours event is just murdering it. It's so good.
"Maybe some other clubs around the country could take a leaf our of their book. There's a lot of work goes into it and the committee here has worked tirelessly over not just the past one or two years, but three or four to have this in place.
"I thought it exceptional in year one ... this year is going to be as good, if not better and we're only weeks away from it."
The event will run from September 13-15, with the winning team of four to pocket $40,000.
Given there hasn't been as much rain around this year, the greens are in even better condition and club chairman Tony Speirs can't wait to see some of the best in the world do battle.
"We never thought we'd get off the ground the first time so to have it a second time is fantastic," Speirs said.
The other biggest positive for Speirs and his team is this event is something which has got people talking about bowls.
Almost all the slots for the tournament have already been filled, despite it being a busy time of year for the sport.
The chance to attract crowds, like last year, and introduce new people to the sport is something Speirs is extremely proud of.
"It's really important for the sport point of view. Bowls is a game which has struggled for numbers and our cohort is ageing," Speirs said.
"Bringing in world-class bowlers so people can get an idea of what the game is about and getting some publicity is really important for the game.
"We need to keep bringing a younger cohort through to maintain the numbers and hopefully increase the numbers playing the sport."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
