Retreat with privacy and tranquility

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday July 28: 4 Culling Street, Narromine:
Narromine's 4 Culling Street is a truly enchanting village retreat nestled in the heart of scenic beauty. This captivating home offers serene village living just 30 minutes away from Dubbo, providing you with convenient access to shops and amenities nearby.
As you approach the property, you'll be greeted by lush greenery and trees, which offer a sense of privacy and tranquillity. This hidden oasis invites you to explore its treasures and discover the beauty that lies within.
Listing agent Samuel Shooter said that upon entering the home, you'll be transported to a world of charm and character. "The seamless blend of traditional charm and cosy comforts creates a warm and inviting atmosphere," he said. "Sunlight filters through the large windows, filling the living spaces with a natural and airy ambiance."
The three well-appointed bedrooms provide a peaceful sanctuary for rest and relaxation. Each room exudes a comforting, cocoon-like atmosphere, ensuring a restful night's sleep and rejuvenation.
Samuel said that when you step outside, you'll find a versatile patio space that awaits your creative touch. "You can create a seating nook for quiet moments of reflection, a dining area for alfresco meals with friends and family, or a space to gather with loved ones for lively conversations and laughter," he said. "The possibilities are endless."
The property also boasts a two-bay shed with a covered area, providing ample space for storage or a workshop for your hobbies and projects. Additionally, a dedicated veggie patch beckons green thumbs to cultivate their own fresh produce, allowing you to enjoy the serenity of gardening and reap the rewards of homegrown goodness.
Just across the road, you'll find an inviting oval that offers abundant space for recreational and leisurely activities. Whether you enjoy a game of cricket, soccer, or simply want to bask in the great outdoors, this nearby oasis provides the perfect setting. For those who appreciate nature, the Macquarie River is a short distance away, offering a picturesque backdrop for peaceful strolls and moments of reflection. It's also a convenient spot for avid fishermen to indulge in their favourite pastime.
4 Culling Street presents a rare opportunity to embrace secluded village life at its finest and enjoy the best of both worlds.
