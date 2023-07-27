Retreat with privacy and tranquility

Just across the road, you'll find an inviting oval that offers abundant space for recreational and leisurely activities. Whether you enjoy a game of cricket, soccer, or simply want to bask in the great outdoors, this nearby oasis provides the perfect setting. For those who appreciate nature, the Macquarie River is a short distance away, offering a picturesque backdrop for peaceful strolls and moments of reflection. It's also a convenient spot for avid fishermen to indulge in their favourite pastime.