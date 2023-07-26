A group of "pissed off" Central West rail workers has banded together out the front of Dubbo's Qube logistics office as part of ongoing industrial action against the multi-million dollar company.
Workers represented by the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) went on strike from July 20 in protest against alleged "bullying" and "threatening" negotiation tactics during the process of bargaining for a new pay deal.
According to the RTBU, Qube sent a letter to all employees stating that those participating in the protected industrial action would not be assigned any work, and if they did show up for work they wouldn't be paid, effectively "locking them" out of employment.
Matt Thomson, a train driver at Qube logistics in Bathurst, voiced his dissatisfaction with the company's approach to negotiations at the strike on Monday, July 24.
"They keep telling us their pay increases are competitive, but there is no way," he said.
"No drivers are sitting at home saying 'I wish I could go and work for Qube' because anyone who wants to work in the industry is working in the industry."
The current enterprise agreement expired in April and Qube train drivers were hoping to renegotiate a pay deal which brought them into line with drivers employed by other companies in the sector, which they say are paid up to 23 per cent more.
An agreement had been reached for wage increases of six, five and five per cent over the next three years, but both sides blame the other for that deal being taken off the table.
A Qube spokesperson said the workers rejected the company's "generous" wage offer, including an immediate seven per cent wage increase back paid to April.
"Qube's most recent wage offer of seven, five and five per cent over three years would have seen NSW EA train drivers paid more than 30 per cent above the applicable award," they said.
Dubbo Qube workers came forward to speak anonymously, scared of the backlash they might receive for taking part in the action.
"This is the third time that we're going into negotiations and every time they've used something to their advantage whether it be a COVID outbreak or the drought and they use that to try and bully us into agreements," one driver said.
A colleague agreed with these statements, saying this has dated back as far as 2015 when workers missed out on a pay rise for more than 12 months.
"It got to the point where people basically voted yes to things under duress," they said.
Fast forward to 2019 and the same thing happened once again.
"We didn't get a pay rise again and we had to fight for it, and once again people started saying yes to the offers under duress," they said.
"So it hasn't been a couple of months this has been happening, it's been around for many years and it was time we all took a stand."
The worker said they were getting paid a lot less than other operators for doing "essentially the same job" and that's why they took action.
"I'm frustrated because to take a stand it also affects our situation at home, I'm not getting paid so I have to dip into savings and then put things like renovations on hold," they said.
"This action affects everything, and what's going to be the follow up in the next month or two to try and recoup the money we're not getting paid?"
A spokesperson for Qube has said that the industrial action is "regrettable" but as an integrated logistics provide, Qube has the ability to "flexibly redirect resources" and to leverage their capabilities across the supply chain to deliver responsible freight and transport solutions for customers.
"As a result, we do not anticipate significant operational impacts for the majority of our customers as a consequence of the RTBU's actions," they said.
The spokesperson said the workers having rejected Qube's "generous" wage offer, including an immediate 7 per cent wage increase back paid to April, "the RTBU have decided to impose significant work bans and stoppages on Qube's NSW rail operations."
"Qube and the RTBU have been in negotiations on a new EBA for more than 12 months," they said.
"Qube's most recent wage offer of seven, five and five per cent over three years would have seen NSW EA train drivers paid more than 30 per cent above the applicable award.
"Qube remains committed to proceeding to a vote on the proposed 2023 EBA with our employees at the earliest opportunity and we urge the RTBU to return to the bargaining table."
The RTBU has also filed legal action in the federal court, alleging historic underpayment of penalties and other entitlements adding up to tens of thousands of dollars.
Marc Chapman and Kevin Pryor, divisional organisers of the locomotive division at RTBU, criticised Qube's treatment of its staff, describing the company's tactics as "reprehensible behaviour."
"We deal with every rail employer in the state and Qube were a whole other level of underhanded compared to nearly everyone else," Mr Chapman said.
Mr Chapman also raised concerns about Qube's communication and willingness to resolve the dispute.
"Qube hasn't made a single phone call to us to come to a resolution, not a sound. I'm pissed off - these guys are losing out on money, and the company has done it, they've forced that," he said.
With no end to the strike in sight, the RTBU have said they are willing to wait it out and continue meeting with Qube workers to discuss how to move forward.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
