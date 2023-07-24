Matters of State | Koori court will make positive changes

Last week marked the ceremonial opening of the Dubbo Youth Koori Court, which began its operations in March 2023.
This significant milestone marks the culmination of efforts made possible by the funding provided by the previous NSW Liberal and Nationals Government.
Dubbo is the first regional location for the Youth Koori Court, following its successful operation in Sydney and Parramatta since 2015.
I am proud to have been part of the government that allocated the necessary funds for this crucial project, with $5.8 million invested over four years to expand the Youth Koori Court to Dubbo, and also to provide more funding for Aboriginal Legal Services, Legal Aid NSW, and a specialist Children's Magistrate to oversee the Youth Koori Courts.
I look forward to witnessing the positive impact the Youth Koori Court will have on the lives of those it serves, and I remain committed to supporting initiatives like this that contribute to positive change and social cohesion within the Dubbo electorate.
Local high school students can show off their creative talents in the Parliament of NSW's short film competition - Parli-Flicks.
Students are asked to submit a one-minute short film addressing this year's theme 'Should the voting age be lowered?'.
I encourage all students to be imaginative - your entry can be comical, fictional, or take more of a documentary style, with the judges looking for entries that stand out from the crowd.
The winning entry will receive a cash prize of $250, and all finalists will be invited to an awards night at Parliament House later in the year. Financial assistance for travel and accommodation will be provided to regional finalists to attend the awards night.
Applications close Friday 11 August, 2023. For eligibility and entry information, go to: https://education.parliament.nsw.gov.au/parli-flicks-short-film-award-2023
Don't forget to sign the petition and make your voice heard to help save the Regional Seniors Travel Card!
This incredible program has been a lifeline for over one million eligible seniors in regional NSW since 2020, providing them with $250 to cover essential transportation expenses.
It helps them access important appointments and maintain their independence, while managing cost-of-living pressures.
But now, the future of this vital program hangs in the balance! We need your support to urge the NSW Labor Government to continue the Regional Seniors Travel Card.
Every signature counts!
Sign the petition: www.savethetravelcard.com.au
I have a number of free boxes of COVID Rapid Antigen Tests, containing 10 tests each, available from my office. They have an expiry date of August 2023, so they are for immediate use!
Please feel free to call in and pick some up at 1/ 18 Talbragar Street, Dubbo, 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.
