The reported traumatic experience of a loved-one being moved in the final days of their life between five different units at Dubbo Base Hospital has sparked a campaign calling for dedicated palliative care units in all regional hospitals in NSW.
A Country Women's Association (CWA) of NSW member said their family member was moved between five units over four days before dying at the hospital, an situation they have called "scandalous".
The campaign was adopted by the statewide CWA after local branch Collie - part of the Macquarie Group - brought the issue to the CWA state conference in Bathurst in May 2023.
CWA is campaigning for the units to be set-up in all regional hospitals, claiming this would improve the end-of-life experience for patients and their loved ones.
Collie CWA secretary Helen Murray said when the issue was brought up at the conference, members from around the state supported it, many claiming they had had similar troubling experiences with end-of-life treatment of their loved ones at their own local hospitals.
Mrs Murray said: "We're trying to push for [a dedicated palliative care unit] at least in Dubbo. I know they tell me there's Lourdes and private hospitals [in Dubbo] but that's no good for ... end-of-life palliative care."
President of CWA of NSW, Joy Beames, who comes from nearby Dunedoo, said she had experienced something similar with her own family member who was in a regional hospital with late-stage cancer and was "being moved moved from room to room" at the end of their life because the hospital didn't have a dedicated palliative care unit.
She said the issue was "so important" because, without a dedicated unit for palliative care, it was difficult for families to spend time alone with their loved one at such an important time.
"It's also hard for the people who they share with because the family's constantly coming and going and so it's disrupting for the other patients and families as well," Mrs Beames told the Daily Liberal.
She said the CWA hoped to meet with NSW Health Minister, Ryan Park, to discuss the matter.
"We have a request in for a meeting to try to put our case forward and see what the departments can do throughout the state. If we don't get anywhere we'll try to be a bit more vocal and see if we can rouse up the communities to push for it happening," Mrs Beames said.
Megan Asbury, acting CEO at Palliative Care NSW, said the CWA had been in touch with her to request her support on the matter.
She said she supported a push for more palliative care options in the community, however there would likely be "a few challenges" in regional hospitals with recruiting nurses to staff dedicated units - and therefore the CWA campaign might not be practical.
"Feasibility-wise there isn't currently enough staff, enough nurses and clinicians, to adequately staff a palliative care unit in a lot of these hospitals and the problem is that ... if there were palliative care units in some of these areas, it would take the community nurses out of the community and into these wards," Ms Asbury told the Daily Liberal.
She said taking nurses out of the community to staff palliative care units would be akin to "robbing Peter to pay Paul".
She said she didn't think the lack of dedicated palliative care units across country NSW came down to "a lack of capital or a lack of interest or passion or space", but was likely "fundamentally a staffing issue".
Further, every region has "unique needs", "so it's not a one size fits all" solution that could be rolled-out to every hospital.
Ms Asbury advised priorities should be around community awareness about palliative care options at home, and attracting more nurses to work in the regions and specialise in palliative care.
"[Palliative care is] not just that last week or days in hospital, it's actually an approach to caring and providing care for someone who's approaching the end of their life - and it can be introduced much earlier in their illness," Ms Asbury said.
"[If] you consider that 80 per cent of deaths are predictable, it's really important that palliative care is introduced early, particularly for people in regional areas where it's more difficult to access - and then that can help avoid that crisis right at the end of life."
Ms Asbury said "in a nutshell, the proposal to put [a palliative care] unit in every hospital at the moment probably wouldn't work".
Instead, she would like to see improved access to community nursing to support more people to die at home.
"When you ask most people, they don't want to die in a hospital, they want to die at home," she said.
Ms Asbury encouraged CWA to speak with their local health districts in each area - including Dubbo - to work out a model that would work in each region.
A spokesperson for the Western NSW Local Health District said there is already "high-quality" palliative or end-of-life care available for people across the Dubbo region.
"The majority of people wish to receive palliative or end-of-life care at home and we are committed to providing services that respond to the needs and wishes of the local community," they told the Daily Liberal.
"The District continues to work closely with the Ministry of Health and community service providers to offer a more flexible palliative care model that improves patient choice by providing quality care in the home or an inpatient environment."
IN OTHER NEWS
They pointed-out Dubbo Health Service has a dedicated palliative or end-of-life care unit, which is located on the Lourdes Hospital campus. The unit includes five single rooms equipped with en-suite bathrooms, a lounge area for families and carers, and access to an outdoor garden area.
They said palliative care is also available through a number of residential aged-care facilities and Dubbo Private Hospital, as well as a newly-refurbished space at nearby Wellington Health Service.
"The District is currently undertaking clinical services planning for Dubbo, Wellington and Narromine to ensure the provision of services meets the needs of the community now and into the future, including analysis to ensure adequate palliative or end-of-life care across the region," the spokesperson said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.