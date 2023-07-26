Daily Liberal
CWA of NSW launches campaign for regional palliative care units

Sarah Falson
Sarah Falson
July 27 2023 - 5:00am
The reported traumatic experience of a loved-one being moved in the final days of their life between five different units at Dubbo Base Hospital has sparked a campaign calling for dedicated palliative care units in all regional hospitals in NSW.

