CWA calls for cat curfew, Dubbo mayor says it's not an issue

By Sarah Falson
August 1 2023 - 5:00am
The Country Women's Association of NSW is calling for a cat curfew across the state, but Dubbo Council has reportedly never had any enquiries from its residents about the issue.

