Daily Liberal

Games a casualty of sports evolution

Updated July 22 2023 - 9:28pm, first published 9:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Given the interest and enthusiasm around the opening days of the FIFA Women's World Cup, Victoria's decision to pull out of the 2026 Commonwealth Games seem puzzling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.