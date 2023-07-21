The Youth Koori Court is not an easy option for young people in the criminal justice system, says the Aboriginal Legal Service.
The Youth Koori Court has been operating in Dubbo since March, however the official opening was held on Friday.
The specialised court deals with young Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders. It has the same powers as the Children's Court, but for young people who have pleaded guilty to an offence, they are guided by local elders in developing an action and support plan.
Dubbo is only the third location in NSW to have a Youth Koori Court and the first in a regional area.
Aboriginal Legal Service managing solicitor James Clifford said recent evaluations of the Youth Koori Court showed it reduced incarceration rates without causing an increase in reoffending.
The study, conducted by the Bureau of Statistics and Crime Research, compared 151 Youth Koori Court participants with almost 3000 Indigenous offenders from the children's court.
It found those who had gone through the Youth Koori Court were 5.9 per cent less likely to be sentenced to juvenile detention and 7.6 per cent less likely to be sentenced to detention if they were re-convicted.
Mr Clifford said the Youth Koori Court shows that when you wrap support around young people, "the community is not only safe but better for it".
"Youth Koori Court is one of the most gratifying experiences one can have as a lawyer. The power and persistence of the young people who come to this court is inspiring," he said.
The solicitor praised the young people for their openness, strength and determination to take control of their lives.
"The Youth Koori Court is not easy. It involves a willingness to open up their lives to scrutiny, to present some of their worst moments and mistakes and make a commitment to doing better... What a commitment to make at a young age," he said.
Even his young clients are hopeful about the impact the court will have in Dubbo.
When talking about the court coming here, the client said, "that's great, they need it there. They need to give people a proper chance to give young Aboriginal people a proper chance at life and a future".
The NSW Government will spend $5.8 million over four years towards the operation of the Youth Koori Court at Dubbo, with ongoing funding of $1.5 million a year.
It will initially sit twice a month.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
