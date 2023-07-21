Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Dubbo Youth Koori Court supported by Aboriginal Legal Service

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
July 22 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Youth Koori Court is not an easy option for young people in the criminal justice system, says the Aboriginal Legal Service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.