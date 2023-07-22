Coulton's Catch-Up | Free internet for unconnected students

The Carbon Farming Outreach Program is an initiative of the Australian government to deliver training and advice to farmers to integrate low emission technologies and practices into their farming operations and land management practices.
This program is offered to organisations such as rural service and extension providers, natural resource management organisations and First Nations groups to deliver training and advice to farmers and land managers across Australia.
Applications are open until Monday, August 14 for grants between $1 million and $17.5 million.
To find out more please visit the website: https://business.gov.au/grants-and-programs/carbon-farming-outreach-program
Last week I had the privilege of hearing Gold Logie-winning actor Samuel Johnson from Love Your Sister speak at the Dubbo Business Chamber Breakfast. He also made time to sit down with me for more in-depth discussion of the work he's doing.
Like so many of us, cancer has been very personal for both Samuel and myself, and has driven us to do what we can to improve the odds for impacted people.
For Samuel this has meant pouring his energy into his cancer-fighting foundation Love Your Sister, which has raised nearly $20 million so far for cancer research, and is focused on providing Precision Medicine for all cancer patients no matter where they live.
I was thrilled to learn more about the work of Love Your Sister, and was so pleased to hear about their intention to extend their focus to areas like Dubbo and the Far West. I'm excited to see what this incredible charity has in store for people in the Parkes electorate.
I'm pleased to announce the School Student Broadband Initiative is now available, offering free home internet for up to one year for eligible unconnected families with school aged students.
Through this initiative the Australian government aims to bridge the digital divide and expand educational opportunities for students who do not have home internet access.
To qualify, participants must:
For more information please visit the website: https://www.nbnco.com.au/campaigns/school-student-broadband-initiative
You can also send me an email: mark.coulton.mp@aph.gov.au
