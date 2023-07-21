Police have arrested four men allegedly involved in an extortion attempt on a 50-year-old man after raids in Griffith, Sydney and the Central West.
Investigations commenced in July by Raptor Squad South detectives - with assistance from Murrumbidgee Police Area Command detectives - after an alleged extortion attempt on the Griffith man.
Police said they were told the Griffith man was approached by four males on numerous occasions in the months prior, where he was physically assaulted and threatened to hand over a sum of money.
Police bikie squad detectives have arrested a man in Table Top, outside of Albury, during a high-risk vehicle stop as part of an investigation on Wednesday morning.
He applied for bail in an appearance before Albury Local court on Thursday. Magistrate James Viney approved the application, but banned Chaouk from associating with the three co-accused or making any contact with the alleged victim.
The 56-year-old was ordered to surrender his passport to the court and was banned going near overseas or domestic points of departure.
A $30,000 surety was required for bail to be secured.
Chaouk was ordered to live at a home in the western Sydney suburb of Merrylands, and will return to Albury court on September 12.
Two properties were also searched at Forbes as part of the investigation on Wednesday.
Two men aged 44 and 50 were arrested and charged with the same offences as Chaouk.
A short time later, Raptor Squad officers - with assistance from Bass Hill Regional Enforcement Squad - executed search warrants at addresses in Merrylands and Guildford, where they arrested a 48-year-old man.
The man was taken to Granville Police Station where he was charged with demand property in company with menaces with intent to steal, aggravated robbery and inflict actual bodily harm, and participate in a criminal group.
He was refused bail and appeared before Parramatta Local Court yesterday.
Following further inquiries, on Thursday, Raptor Squad officers executed two search warrants in Griffith and Stanbridge.
At the Stanbridge address, police seized 17 firearms and served a firearms licence suspension notice on a 55-year-old man.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
