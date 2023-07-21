Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

TEAM LISTS: All the lineups for Peter McDonald Premiership round 12

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 23 2023 - 9:28am, first published July 21 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Round 12

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.