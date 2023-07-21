Round 12
Sunday, July 23
Apex Oval, Dubbo
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts at 10:30am)
CYMS: 1 Jeremy Thurston, 2 Ratu Peceli Roko, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Tom Hughes, 5 Corey Drew, 6 Claude Gordon, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer, 9 Alex Bonham, 10 Tom Stimpson, 11 Jayden Merritt, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Ben Marlin; Bench: 14 Mitch Cleary, 15 James Stanley, 16 Jaymn Cleary, 17 Troyden Dixon. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
PARKES: 1 Sam Dwyer, 2 James Parson, 3 Jacob Smede, 4 Timoci Dabea, 5 Ryan Goodsell, 6 Joe Dwyer, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Takitau Mapapalangi, 9 Cody Crisp, 10 Jack Buchanan, 11 Rex Yallon, 12 Will Wardle, 13 Brandon Paige; Bench: 14 Wairua Jackson-Williams, 15 Brandon Tago, 16 Jake Hutchings, 17 Toby Denyer. Captain-coach: Chad Porter.
Spooner Oval, Forbes
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
FORBES: 1 Jordan Hartwig, 2 Connor Greenhalgh, 3 Ray Towney, 4 Pio Seci, 5 Jake Roberts, 6 Tom Caldwell, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Tom Hopkins, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Jake Stenhouse, 11 Charlie Lennon, 12 Traie Merritt, 13 Mick Coady; Bench: 14 Nikola Savatabua, 15 Bailey Davis, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Coaches: Mitch Andrews and Nick Greenhalgh.
WELLINGTON: 1 Tyrone Tattersall, 2 Timmy Boney, 3 Cooper Taylor, 4 Blake Ferguson, 5 Ben Cook, 6 Jai Merritt, 7 Rylee Blackhall, 8 Mac Dutfield, 9 Jacob Wilson, 10 Jake Newman, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 12 Seaun Stanley Jr, 13 Daniel Pracy-Naden; Bench: 14 Elijah Colliss, 15 Nat Lindsay, 16 Ken Everson, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White.
Larkin Oval, Nyngan
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
NYNGAN: 1 Fletcher Hunt, 2 Ash Widders, 3 James Tuitahi, 4 Terrance Ryan, 5 Matty McDougall, 6 Mason Williams, 7 Josh Merritt, 8 Tuiloma Atuau, 9 Aidan Bermingham, 10 Jacob Neill, 11 Corey Cox, 12 Cale Dunn, 13 Con Mika; Bench: 14 Jak Jeffrey, 15 Jackson Cox, 16 Rory Quarmby, 17 Harry Hammond. Coach: James Tuitahi.
MACQUARIE: 1 Eric Fernando, 2 Charlie Kempston, 3 Filisone Pauta, 4 Alex Ronayne, 5 CJ Ralph, 6 Blake Merritt, 7 Harry Kempston, 8 Maclay Ryan, 9 Richie Peckham, 10 Jack Kavanagh, 11 Jarrod Michael, 12 Jordan Reynolds, 13 Billy Gilbert; Bench: 14 Luke Michael, 15 Johnny Mafiti, 16 Tyson Fuller, 17 Shaq Gordon. Captain-coaches: Alex Ronayne and Jack Kavanagh.
