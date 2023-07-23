A group of spirited Narromine locals recently embarked on a journey to the breathtaking landscapes of Far North Queensland for an Australian Veterans retreat.
Led by Pandanus Park War Veterans Retreat president, Roly Walker, the group included several other esteemed veterans and members of the community.
The retreat offered them a much-needed respite and an opportunity to bond over fishing, memories, and camaraderie.
Among the participants was local Peppercorn Motor Inn owner, Billy "Knuckles" Walker, who participated in an "unforgettable" Barramundi fishing trip at Pandanus Park.
Accompanying him were his nephews Roly Walker, Kurt Walker, George Ling, and Pat Ling, all of whom grew up in the close-knit town of Narromine.
Roly said the retreat was a great way for the family to catch up and bond.
"It was the first get-together that we've had in five years and Billy bought the motel three and a half years ago, and he hasn't had a day off yet - so he enjoyed his time," he said.
"The trip allowed Billy to unwind and enjoy a well-earned break."
When Billy was younger he had spent three years serving as a sapper in the Army Reserve.
Roly and George, deeply rooted in their love for their country and community, both enlisted in the Australian Army from Narromine when they were 17.
Recalling his time in the service, Roly said he "wouldn't change a thing" about joining the army.
The Pandanus Park War Veterans Retreat, founded 25 years ago by the renowned "bush tucker" man, Les Higgins, provided a picturesque parcel of land on the Northern side of the Normandy River, offering the perfect setting for the veterans' retreat.
"It has been going for 25-years and is 15 kilometres of river frontage leased off the Aboriginal Land Trust," Roly said.
The retreat not only provided an opportunity for fishing and relaxation but also served as a valuable bonding experience for the group.
The Pandanus Park War Veterans Retreat is open to all veterans.
"Anyone can go to the Pandanus Park that is a veteran. A veteran now classified by the RSL is anyone that's done one day service in the military," Roly said.
Unfortunately, the retreat remains underused, partly due to the challenges faced by older veterans, particularly those who served during the Vietnam War, whose mobility may be restricted due to age.
However, with new leadership and renewed enthusiasm, the retreat is now witnessing an influx of younger veterans, like Billy and George, who have served for considerable periods in the military.
"That's why I'm a new president now and we're getting a lot of young people like Uncle Bill, who did three years in the Army and George who did 20 years or myself who did 30," he said.
As the retreat continues to welcome veterans, its significance as a place of healing, reflection, and solidarity remains undiminished.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
