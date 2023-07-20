Historic Abercrombie House is open every weekend from 9am to 5pm, and every Wednesday to Friday from 10am to 4pm. Explore the home and its gardens and grounds, and experience one of the greatest heritage and architectural treasures in our region - a living historic house museum and home of the Morgan family. Tickets are Adult $15, Concession $10, Child under 14 $5, infants free. Grounds and parklands only, $5 all tickets. Enjoy the Christmas in July Winter Roast Lunch at 12.30pm, on July 23. Christmas in the winter at Bathurst, possible snow, and a delicious three-course roast lunch with the warmth of open fires What more could you ask for? Bring your own alcohol to the celebration. Adult and Concession $70, Child under 14yrs $50. Tickets available at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, 6332 1444 and Abercrombie House - Xanthe 0417 258 318 or book online.