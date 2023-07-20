Daily Liberal
By Vickii Byram
July 20 2023 - 6:00pm
DUBBO 

  • Please check with organisers and venues for update
Enjoy the speed and close-to-the-ground rumble of karting at Dubbo Raceway.
Go karting for your kicks

Dubbo Kart Club

At Lincoln County Raceway. Bring a picnic rug or camp chairs, sit back and enjoy the all day racing action of the Southern Star Series on Saturday, July 22-23. About 150 competitors will go after the win, with 500 supporters and crew to see them through to the finish line. On August 19-20, the Dubbo Gold Cup & Dubbo Club Round + KZ2 Super Series prestige event takes over, with about 100 karters from across NSW to compete in this round. No entry fee, but there is a great canteen with espresso coffee and hot food.

