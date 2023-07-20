At Lincoln County Raceway. Bring a picnic rug or camp chairs, sit back and enjoy the all day racing action of the Southern Star Series on Saturday, July 22-23. About 150 competitors will go after the win, with 500 supporters and crew to see them through to the finish line. On August 19-20, the Dubbo Gold Cup & Dubbo Club Round + KZ2 Super Series prestige event takes over, with about 100 karters from across NSW to compete in this round. No entry fee, but there is a great canteen with espresso coffee and hot food.
On July 26 and 27, enjoy a truly extraordinary experience that takes you to new heights. With private transfers, an exquisite chef prepared feast with matched premium local wines, and exclusive access to closed areas of Mayfield Gardens, this tour offers an intimate and personalised adventure. Immerse yourself in the beauty of Mayfield, explore captivating gardens with the head gardener, and create memories that will last a lifetime. This exclusive tour is perfect for 4-6 guests seeking an unforgettable journey into the world of Mayfield Gardens. From 9am-4.30pm, $345 at bathursttours.com.au/tours/mayfield-garden-tours/.
Jesus Christ Superstar traces the last seven days of the life of Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Propelled by a stirring score, by turns driving and majestic, satirical, and tender, Jesus Christ Superstar is a sung-thru rock-musical with soaring vocals, long a favourite around the world. Fridays 8pm, and Saturdays 2pm and 8pm, at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, July 21, 22, 28, 29. Tickets Adult $40; Concession $37; Youth $35, at www.drtcc.com.au/season-program/jesus-christ-superstar-21-july.
In 2023 we present the 46th year of Wellington Eisteddfod, at Wellington Civic Centre from July 15 - August 2. General admission is $5. Tickets at www.stardom.com.au/.
Dubbo greyhounds in July
Rug up and enjoy the dogs racing on July 23, 30, from 4.57pm. There will be 12 races in total each night. Full bar/canteen and eftpos facilities available along with on-course TAB. Bring the family as there is a jumping castle for the kids. Entry - Adults $7.50; Pensioners $5; Children under-16 free. Dawson Park Greyhound Track.
Within the comfort of the Western Plains Cultural Centre, your cultural tour lead, Kent Buchanan, will take you on a trip examining current shows in some of the most popular galleries and museums across the world. Exploring recent news, issues and notable individuals who are shaping culture. August 16, 6pm-8pm. Tickets are free, but bookings are advised at 123tix.
Can You Hear What I See? is an exhibition by Wellington-based artist Kate Kenworthy that explores her connection to water. Drawing on her heightened senses of touch and hearing due to a visual impairment, Kenworthy's exhibition questions the very thing that many of us take for granted: sight. Western Plains Cultural Centre on until Sunday, July 30, 10am-4pm daily. A number of exhibitions on show include: Fifty Fine Photographs by Bob Montgomery, until July 30. Archibald Prize 2022, until July 30. 1X4 July 14 - November 5, 2023. 100 Years of the Astley Cup until July 30.
Poultry shows coming up at Dubbo Showground: National Leghorn Poultry Show - Saturday 22 - Sunday 23 July.
On the fourth Saturday of every month at Cameron Park, Wellington, from 8am to 1pm (Sep - May) and 9am to 1pm (June - Aug). Try the best breakfast burgers in the region, sensational steak sandwiches and snags. Drop in for coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and veg, artisan soaps and beauty product, Kids toys, clothing household items and collectables. Next one on July 23.
The Dubbo Rotunda Market showcases local and regional fresh produce and home-made arts and crafts. Food, coffee, produce, baking, condiments, handmade goods and unique recycled vintage wares. The venue is Macquarie Street, Sunday, July 23, from 8am-1pm.
Dubbo Dirt Bike Club's Motocross racing calendar fires up for Round 3: Sunday, July 23; Round 4: Sunday, August 20; Round 5: Sunday, September 24. Spectators are welcome to come and watch some exciting and adrenaline-filled racing. A full canteen, eftpos machine, covered grandstand, grassed area and amenities are available. Head to Morris Park Motorsports Complex for these all-day events.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next one is Saturday, August 6. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
Harness Racing in Dubbo has been running since the 1890's attracting trainers across the central west and beyond. Come and watch the horses race under the ribbon of lights on Friday, July 28, from 6pm-9pm and August 25.
Brew Tunes at the Brewery: Devil's Hollow Brewery - every Friday from 6.30pm.
The Garden Hotel: Live music and entertainment every Friday and Saturday from 7pm.
South Dubbo Tavern: 8.30pm-11.30pm Fridays, Saturdays, and 6pm - 9pm Sundays - July - 21 - John Wood; 23 - Pete Riley; 28 - Shane Riley; 29 - Duncan Ferguson; 30 - John Wood.
The Castlereagh Hotel: 8pm - 11.45pm, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays: July - 21 - Matt Harris; 22 - Shane Riley; 27 | Sam Coon; 28 - Jade Martin; 29 - Shane Riley.
The Establishment Bar: Live music Fridays. July - 21 - Joel Riley, 6pm - 8pm; 28 - The Chalkies Jazz Band, 6pm - 8 pm.
The Geurie Lions Market is only on four times a year, so don't miss out on grabbing a bargain or a unique, special gift. Over 60 stalls offering arts, crafts and home-made goodies. Held at Wise Park on the last Saturday of every third month between 8am - 1pm. Next one July 29.
Highly successful and critically acclaimed, choreographed by two time world Irish dance champion Michael Donnelan, Rhythms of Ireland is set to captivate audiences young and old with heart pounding music, spectacular dance routines and vibrant costumes. With a cast of talented musicians and world class dancers, this show blends traditional Irish step- dancing with contemporary choreography, creating a thrilling and unique experience for all ages. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Saturday, August 19, 7.30pm, $59.90-$79.90 at drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/sales.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event August 6) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
A selection of abstract art from Orange Regional Gallery's growing permanent collection presents various artists whose work lies beyond a representational or realist approach. Abstraction, or non-objective art, covers a broad spectrum, inviting us into diverse ways of looking. Artists Paul Selwood, David Serisier, Louise Tuckwell and Marion Borgelt work within geometric parameters or patterned systems to explore abstract possibilities with colour and form. Ana Pollak, Emily Kngwarreye, Ian Fairweather and Stan de Teliga reference the natural world more directly. Aida Tomescu, Ildiko Kovacs and Roy Jackson extend on the intuitive approach, building compositions that embody gesture and energy. From July 12 - September 3.
The middle of winter (July 21) is a great time to enjoy some Mediterranean sunshine on a plate. This month the four-course degustation menu from 6pm - midnight, is influenced by the wonderful produce and flavours of the Mediterranean. Nile Street Cafe enjoys partnerships with local food and wine producers, with the wine list offering a range of wines from local wineries in our excellent wine-growing area. A great night out. Bookings are essential for this popular event. The full menu is available on their Facebook Page, where bookings can be made via Messenger.
It's style and sophistication this season in the Winter Garden at The Oriana Retro Hotel and Resort, with the launch of the brand new Garden Martini Bar. Celebrate the launch of this new bar with martinis for $15, by the crackling fire pits and warming heaters, on Fridays and Saturdays in July, from 5pm - 7pm. Reserve a place at nowbookit.com.
Every Saturday in July, and early August, enjoy an unforgettable Truffle Hunt and Lunch Experience at Borrodell Estate, Canobolas. Immerse yourself in the world of truffles as you embark on a thrilling hunt alongside Oranges' most renowned truffle dog trainer Teneka and her expert truffle dogs Buddy, and Ivy. After an exhilarating hunt, indulge in a delectable three-course truffle lunch at our renowned Sister's Rock Restaurant. Our talented chefs will showcase the exquisite flavours of truffles in each carefully crafted dish.To complement your meal, savour a glass of Borrodell's famous mulled heritage apple cider. Let the warm and aromatic flavours of this delightful beverage enhance your dining experience. From 10.30am - 2.30pm. Reserve your place for Adult: $220 - $220; Child: $90 - $110 at 123tix.
Experience the historic Amusu Theatre and Movie Museum at Manildra with a monthly film screening on the third weekend of every month. The theatre is a rare, purpose-built Art Deco theatre that has been continuously operated since it was built in 1936. Next screenings at 6.30pm, August 19 -20, A Good Person starring Morgan Freeman and Florence Pugh. Tickets at www.amusutheatre.com/.
The experience starts at 11am with a guided tasting of selected Printhie wines from the Cellar Door at Nashdale. At the end of the tasting you'll select your favourite wine from the Topography range (included in the price). You'll then be handed your picnic ready for you to find your favourite spot on the estate. Reserve your spot for $95pp at printhiewines.rezdy.com/398972/printhie-picnic.
The Corner Store Gallery profiles the best of established and emerging Australian creatives, with curator Madeline Young seeking out colourful and visually arresting aesthetics in either art or design. The finalists are: Karlie Simring, Katie Bullock, Susan Shortridge, Sonia Martignon, Mary Zammit, Amanda Holman, Simone Hale, David King, Keith Betts, Nicola Jones, Amanda Twyford, Andrew Sleeman, Kirsty Gautheron, Sarah Field, Alice Watson, Gina Andree, Tracy Waite, Jane Forbes, Donna Legovini, Nastia Gladushchenko, Tim Austin, Paula Kos, Leree Lindsay, Kiandra Buchanan, Claire Cummack, Julie Lynch, Pippita Bennett, Hilary Rookyard, Ingrid Kwong, Olwen Henstridge, Deb Michell-Smith, Kate Quinn, Michelle Arnott, Fran Max, Andrew Duffin, Brendan Langfield, Jules Bulleid, Amanda Ogilby, Leah Early, Kelly Anne Shaw, Jason McDonald, Jo Fernandez, Jo Dunsmuir. The exhibition is open 10am - 4pm, July 19-29.
Enjoy seven wines from Ross Hill Wines' Pinnacle Series perfectly matched with delicious dishes for the perfect food & wine experience. Upcoming dates: July 22, August 5, 19, September 2, 16, 30. From noon - 2pm, tickets $120pp at www.rosshillwines.com.au/cart/events/.
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event August 12. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. See the list of produce at orangefarmersmarket.org.au/visit-the-market/#autumn. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon.
Live Music Saturday's are on every Saturday until August 26, from 1pm-5pm. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in the region at 21 Boree Lane, Lidster. Call 6365 6212, or visit stockmansridge.com.au to secure your spot for $5. You can also enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling each first Saturday of the month until November 4, noon-6pm. Tickets $60pp.
Everything you have ever wanted to know about agricultural shows in the region from the very beginning. Orange and the Central West have a long tradition of agricultural shows. From dressage to dog trials, sponge cakes to sideshows, and prize-winning poultry to pickles and preserves, this hands-on exhibition has something for everyone. Until October 15, 9am-4pm. For more information visit www.orange.nsw.gov.au/orange-regional-museum/whats-on/.
Experience the underground world of a gold mining at Bald Hill tourist mine. A short walk or drive from Hill End, this guided tour is ideal for families and school groups. Walk 80 metres into the tunnel and see quartz reefs. At 80 metres a vertical shaft may be climbed via 10 ladders and 10 platforms to exit the mine. The shaft climb is not compulsory. Open most weekends, and weekday tours can be arranged. Open seven days during school holidays: Monday to Saturday 1.30pm and Sunday 11am. Bookings essential at Northey's Store, Clarke Street or call Kerrie on 0427 301 189. Final bookings 1/2 hour prior to tour time. Fees apply.
Bathurst Regional Art Gallery tours hosted by Gallery assistants are held every Saturday at 11am. These are free and tickets can be reserved at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/exhibition-tours-tickets-612698266007.
A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! Please register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time. www.facebook.com/Bathurstparkrun. Next runs on July 22, 29.
Bathurst Harness Racing Club has more exciting race meetings in July. Wednesday, July 19, 26, 5pm-9pm. So come trackside for the exhilarating races and enjoy for a delicious meal and a cold beverage from inside the heated clubhouse, at 169 College Road, South Bathurst. Visit www.harness.org.au/bathurst/bathurst.cfm, for more information.
Every first Sunday of the month, from 9am until 1pm, head to Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst, for fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions. Next event August 6.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project on every fourth Sunday of the month. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Saturday, July 22, Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon, entry by gold coin donation.
Come and explore the stalls under the trees beside the Macquarie River in Berry Park, with a kids' playground and Lions Club barbecue offering drinks and hot food. A wide range of interesting stalls are on hand on the first Saturday of the month - next one is August 5, 9am-1pm.
You'll enjoy tasting the wine, beer and gin, and hear the great stories behind the products from the makers, the growers and the families. Visit one of the Bathurst region's wineries: Winburndale Vineyard & Winery, Renzaglia Wines, Rock Forest or Vale Creek Winery (varies month to month dependent on wineries' availability). Check out the historic Bathurst Grange Distillery and Reckless Brewing Co for tastings, a tour and relaxed lunch. Enjoy beautiful countryside, lovely cellar doors with great staff and outstanding products. Inclusions: Driver/guide, tasting fees at winery, distillery, brewery and lunch. Tickets $179. For bookings and other winery tours available visit bathursttours.com.au/tours/winery-tours/.
Historic Abercrombie House is open every weekend from 9am to 5pm, and every Wednesday to Friday from 10am to 4pm. Explore the home and its gardens and grounds, and experience one of the greatest heritage and architectural treasures in our region - a living historic house museum and home of the Morgan family. Tickets are Adult $15, Concession $10, Child under 14 $5, infants free. Grounds and parklands only, $5 all tickets. Enjoy the Christmas in July Winter Roast Lunch at 12.30pm, on July 23. Christmas in the winter at Bathurst, possible snow, and a delicious three-course roast lunch with the warmth of open fires What more could you ask for? Bring your own alcohol to the celebration. Adult and Concession $70, Child under 14yrs $50. Tickets available at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, 6332 1444 and Abercrombie House - Xanthe 0417 258 318 or book online.
Visit Bathurst Grange Distillery producer of outstanding gin and whiskey all located at one of Bathurst's heritage farmstead estates established in 1823. Then, tour, taste and lunch at Bathurst's newest independent craft brewery, Reckless Brewing Co. located at The Crago Mill, founded in 1906 by Francis Crago. August 19, 10.30am-2.30pm, $145. Inclusions: Driver/guide, tasting fees at distillery, brewery and lunch. Exclusions: Cellar door purchases, beverages with lunch. Attendees must be 18 years or above. Bookings essential at bathursttours.com.au/tours/winery-tours/.
Bathurst's historic Showground holds fascinating stories of the structures and people associated with the ground and the importance of the annual Show. The first Show at this site was in 1878. The Showground has been described as probably the finest group of traditional rural showground pavilions and ancillary buildings in Australia. Discover some of the stories during this tour of the site. Meet in front of the Howard Pavilion, Bathurst Showground. $10 per person - bookings essential at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre 1800 68 1000 or online at bathurstregion.com.au/autumn-colours.
Pack a picnic lunch and take the kids down to the miniature railway to enjoy a few rides on working scale model trains, just across the road from the Adventure Playground. Covered shoes must be worn. Trains run the third Sunday of the month (next is August 20), weather permitting. Rides are $2.
Bathurst Historic Car Club's 34th annual swap meet will be the first year at its new venue at Mount Panorama, behind the pit area with access via Mountain Straight. All car enthusiasts, collectors and those looking for that special item are invited to come along. A vehicle display will include vintage, heritage and classic cars. Cost to take part in the display is $5, which includes entry to the swap meet. General entry $5 per person, children free. Outdoor sites free. Camping on-site Saturday night for sellers $25, with entry by 8pm. Food will be catered by local service clubs. Sunday, August 20. 6am to 3pm. For further information contact LeeAnn 0400 751 668, or Paul 0403 559 955.
Join a choir
Macquarie Male Singers meets every Tuesday, from 7.15pm at the Catholic Parish Centre, behind the Cathedral, cnr William and Keppell Sts, Bathurst. We are an all-male choir, with a singing strength around two dozen members of all ages, and new members would be most welcome. For more information, please contact John Kendall, on 0427410625.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - next dates August 5-6. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
Platform Arts Hub, corner of Railway Lane and Adelaide Lane, Blayney, is this year's host of the Waste 2 Art Regional Showcase, which aims to engage the community thropugh creative works made from reused & recyclable waste materials. Councils involved host a local competition and the winning artworks are transported to a regional exhibition This is free to the public, so rug up and come along, but remember you will be attending an event that is located at a live train station. July 22, 11am - 1pm.
Come down to Club Millthorpe and check out some live tunes. For nearly 15 years from May to October the club has put on a monthly afternoon of high quality original acoustic music. The concerts are carefully curated to provide a wonderful listening experience for the audience and a respectful space for performers to share their work. This year's line-up will be: August 20 - Wildflowers (Cowra); September 17 - Corn Nut Creek (USA/Melbourne); and October 15 - Prine: The Songs of John Prine (various artists). Follow Acoustic Sunday Millthorpe of Facebook for updates.
On August 4, Milthorpe will come alive at night with the 2023 Millthorpe Fire Fair and night markets from 5pm to 9pm, on Pym Street, as the opening event for the Orange Winter Fire Festival. The Millthorpe Fire Fair is a great event with lots of entertainment and fun for the whole family. Sample some of the best from local producers, wineries and businesses, all whilst soaking up the vibe with live music and more.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
Like a forbidden fruit, tempting truffles have to be hunted down. Join in a hunt for the elusive aromatic truffle, enjoy a relaxing farmstay, ride your horse or book your next event in the boutique truffle hunting lodge at RedGround. On Saturdays and Sundays from now until the end of August. Learn how to pair truffle with food to create simple and delicious meals. Fresh truffle and products available for purchase on the day. Tickets for the two hour experience are $176 pp and can be booked at redground.rezdy.com/559223/truffle-hunt-touch-and-taste.
Saturday August 5 , will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
The markets are on at the Tarana Fire Shed on the fourth Sunday of every month, from 9am to 1pm, with the next one on Sunday, July 23. The regular stalls will be there and you can select from the great food offerings, have some wine or beer from the licensed outlets, and listen to some great music.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family. (Check opening hours over the holidays.)
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: August 4. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
