Sick of waiting to be heard, a group of west Dubbo residents are vowing to put up a fight to block the development of a rehab centre in their neighbourhood.
Rebecca Davey, spokesperson for the newly-formed Rosewood Grove Residents Action Group, said she accepts the need for a rehab centre in Dubbo but doesn't think the chosen location on Spears Drive is suitable.
"We are all strong supporters of Dubbo having a Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Centre, as we believe almost all residents of our city are," Ms Davey said.
"But we do not accept that the centre should be directly on a residential street in West Dubbo ... [Dubbo Regional] Council, from the beginning of the push for this centre, said it would not be in a residential area."
The four-hectare site on Spears Drive was confirmed as the location for the long-promised Dubbo Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Centre in February of this year. However, the announcement was met with immediate opposition.
The Rosewood Grove Residents Action Group say they are concerned about the impact the development will have on neighbouring residents.
"This centre will change the character of our neighbourhood. It will house many people and be attended by numerous employees and visitors. It will create traffic noise and disruption," she said.
"We do not oppose anyone seeking treatment, we think it's a good thing for those involved in the court to receive treatment.
"However, we despair at the short-sightedness of thinking such an institution should go side-by-side residential houses in an established neighbourhood."
Action group member Rebecca Miller said she also worries about the privacy of future rehab residents.
"They need the best opportunity to be able to heal, they need the best opportunity to get privacy. It's built up here, they're not going to get privacy," she said.
"This is a dead end street, everyone can see who is coming and going. I know of three people that have already, unfortunately, said if it's built in Spears Drive they will not use it."
"They're locals, they don't want everyone to know their business."
Despite their worries, Rosewood Grove residents say they have been left in the dark.
"The only correspondence we have received was the original letter before the election, just after it was announced," Ms Miller said.
"The daycare just down the road hasn't even received notification that there's about to be a rehab centre built 400 metres from them."
The group is calling on the Dubbo Regional council to re-offer a parcel of land North Bunglegumbie Road. Though the Western NSW Local Health District preferred the site for a rehab centre, council controversially withdrew it in 2018 for future residential development.
They are also calling on the state government to "properly assess" the land and "accept that they cannot force this project on our quiet residential area".
"It's all very good and well for the local government and state government to go back and forth about whose responsibility it is, but at the end of the day we're the residents who live here and have to live with the decision," Ms Davey said.
"Our council initiated the push for a rehab centre and offered to provide land, yet once funding was made available they pulled the land from offer," Ms Davey said.
"We believe the centre could be established there in an appropriate way that would allow future residential development to occur in a sympathetic way."
If the health district does proceed with the development of the centre on Spears Drive, residents say they will not back down without a fight. They plan to oppose the development when it comes before the Planning Panel and challenge any approval in the Land and Environment Court.
"We have access to top quality legal and strategic advice and local and state governments should be under no illusions about our ability to resist this location," Ms Davey said.
"Like all residents of Dubbo we want this project completed quickly and properly, in a suitable location. The only way this can happen is if a new site is selected.
"Continuing with this site at Spears Drive will lead to years of delay and cost blowouts."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.