Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

West Dubbo residents vow to fight Spears Drive rehab development

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated July 21 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sick of waiting to be heard, a group of west Dubbo residents are vowing to put up a fight to block the development of a rehab centre in their neighbourhood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.