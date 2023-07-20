He's only been part of the Dubbo Rhinos for a handful of months but Janus Walford couldn't imagine playing rugby anywhere else.
Walford has been a massive pick-up for the Rhinos in 2023, slotting into the flyhalf position after transitioning to the sport after a strong rugby league background.
A former Narromine Jet, Walford is enjoying his time with the Rhinos and said it has taken a bit to get used to his new code.
"Coming from a league background it's a little bit different," he said.
"I played union for a year back at boarding school, it took a while to get my head back around the rules.
"The club is amazing, it's a good community to be around."
Rhinos coach Doug Sandry opted to bring Walford into the side via the bench for the first few weeks before giving him the keys to the side at flyhalf, a position he has held for the second half of the season.
While starting on the bench was somewhat unusual to him, Walford admitted it was probably the best thing for him.
"It's a bit of a development sort of thing, getting back into the game and remembering how different the rules all are from the league," he said.
"It was nice of him to not throw me straight into the deep end.
"Positioning is absolutely massive, you want to play football down the other team's end and tire out their big forwards.
"In league, it's just about bashing it up the middle."
The clever playmaker will line up for the Dubbo Rhinos in the New Holland Cup once again this weekend, with Sandry's men heading to Mudgee.
A match against the Wombats will end the Rhinos' regular season with a bye next week before the finals begin.
In their last hit out before the competition steps up a notch, Walford isn't too sure what to expect from Mudgee.
"We want to get stuck into Mudgee because heading into the finals it's going to be tough," he said.
"They are on top of the ladder and it's my first game against them so I'm yet to face them."
Off the back of a win and one draw in their last two matches, the Rhinos have started to put together some solid games.
With the finals just a fortnight away, Walford believes this week is the perfect test to see just where they are at.
"I think it's a big confidence booster than we drew with Parkes last week and beat CSU Bathurst the week before," he said.
"This is going to be a big test heading into finals, it's going to be a big ask but I think if we can go early like in the last couple of weeks (we should be good)."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
