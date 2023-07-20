Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Janus Walford has joined the Dubbo Rhinos after time with the Narromine Jets

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
July 20 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He's only been part of the Dubbo Rhinos for a handful of months but Janus Walford couldn't imagine playing rugby anywhere else.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.