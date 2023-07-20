Just three matches remain for each side in the Peter McDonald Premiership and the finals race is beginning to get quite entertaining.
All but one side still has a chance of making the finals mathematically while another two teams will need a lot of things to go their way.
Let's have a look at each side's run into the finals.
Group 11 pool
Current position: First
Where they could finish: First to third
Teams left to play: Parkes (H), Forbes (H) and Nyngan (A)
Barring something remarkable happening, lock in the Fishies for a top-two finish.
A two-point loss to Wellington last weekend wasn't their best performance but without guns like Tom Hughes and Alex Bonham, it's probably not something to read into too much.
A win against Parkes this weekend would make it very hard for CYMS to drop out of first place and another home final looks likely for Shawn Townsend's men.
Current position: Second
Where they could finish: First to fourth
Teams left to play: Dubbo CYMS (A), Macquarie (H) and Forbes (A)
There can be no denying Parkes have been the second-best side in the Group 11 pool all season and deservedly two points behind Dubbo CYMS.
With the two sides to meet this weekend, Parkes begin their big push for the top spot and a home final with a win.
Like Dubbo CYMS, expect Parkes to be there when the finals roll around, likely inside the top two which could set up a mouth-watering match with Mudgee.
Current position: Third
Where they could finish: First to fifth
Teams left to play: Forbes (A), Nyngan (H) and Macquarie (A)
The Cowboys have been probably the surprise side this season to sit in the box seat for a finals spot but they haven't got an easy run home.
Forbes at Spooner Oval is never an easy trip for the best of sides while Nyngan and Macquarie are both teams who are desperate to play finals football.
Mathematically, Wellington could finish first but they would need to win all their games and hope both Parkes and Dubbo CYMS lose at least two of theirs.
Current position: Fourth
Where they could finish: Second to sixth
Teams left to play: Macquarie (H), Wellington (A) and Dubbo CYMS (H)
A bit like Wellington, Nyngan are in a very interesting situation but the Tigers have a much better draw than Macquarie.
A victory against Macquarie could seal a finals spot but the road trip to Wellington looms as the all-important clash for the Tigers heading forward.
Current position: Fifth
Where they could finish: Third to sixth
Teams left to play: Nyngan (A), Parkes (A) and Wellington (H)
The Raiders have been no doubt dealt the toughest run home of any side but if they want to play finals then Macquarie will find a way.
Nyngan and Parkes both away are two sides still with a lot to play for but the final round game against Wellington is shaping up to be a huge clash for both sides.
At the moment, it's highly likely that match could well decide which of the two teams makes the finals.
Current position: Sixth
Where they could finish: Fourth to sixth
Teams left to play: Wellington (H), Dubbo CYMS (A) and Parkes (H)
The defending premiers are still a slim chance of making the finals but they need a lot of things to go their way.
Forbes would need a remarkable collapse of Macquarie and Nyngan to possibly play finals but they can still cause a few headaches in their last three games.
Wellington is a side battling for a spot in the finals and there is no doubt Forbes will be keen to defend their home turf.
READ ALSO:
Group 10 pool
Current position: First
Where they could finish: First to third
Teams left to play: Hawks (H), St Pat's (A) and Panthers (A)
After bowing out last season in disappointing fashion, Mudgee has made amends so far this season and is well in the hunt for the title.
Sitting four points clear in first, a win next weekend over Hawks would secure the top spot in the Group 10 pool for the Dragons and bring a home final back to Glen Willow Oval.
Current position: Second
Where they could finish: First to fourth
Teams left to play: Mudgee (A), Orange CYMS (H) and St Pat's (H)
Much like Parkes in Group 11, the Hawks have been this season's quiet achievers.
Shane Rodney's men struggled to score points in the opening rounds of the season and currently have managed to put just 226 points on the board from 11 matches, less than every side in the other pool.
But their defence has been exceptional and a big reason why they are still a chance of finishing first.
Current position: Third
Where they could finish: First to fourth
Teams left to play: Lithgow (H), Mudgee (H) and Hawks (A)
No team in Group 10 has scored more points this season than St Pat's but yet they still sit just outside the top two.
Injuries hurt them in their last match against local rivals Panthers but with a week off before the final three matches, expect the Saints to come out firing.
Two wins from their three games would likely be enough to secure a second spot and set up an entertaining finals match against one of the Group 11 powerhouses.
Current position: Fourth
Where they could finish: Second to fourth
Teams left to play: Orange CYMS (A), Lithgow (A) and Mudgee (H)
No side in this pool has an easier run into the finals than the Panthers.
Back-to-back matches against the bottom two sides will lead into a meeting with Mudgee at Carrington Park, a great tune-up for both teams ahead of finals.
Panthers sit just two points back from the third spot on the ladder so look out for them to possibly snag a home final.
Current position: Fifth
Where they could finish: Fourth to sixth
Teams left to play: St Pat's (A), Panthers (H) and Orange CYMS (A)
Technically, the Workies Wolves are still a chance of making the top four but much like Forbes it's going to be a tough, tough task.
Taking on one of the best attacking sides in the competition in their next match, there is no denying Lithgow can end their season on a high.
Over the past few weeks, the squad has seemingly grown in confidence and pushed Hawks right to the limit.
Current position: Sixth
Where they could finish: Fifth to sixth
Teams left to play: Panthers (H), Hawks (A) and Lithgow (H)
Their final round against Lithgow at Wade Park looks like their best chance as Ethan McKellar and his crew look to finish the season on a high.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
