Dubbo shivered through another cold morning with temperatures dropping below zero after an unusually warm start to the month.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the temperature in Dubbo fell to just -2.7 degrees celsius at 4:27 am on Thursday morning - the coldest July temperature so far.
This week's cold snap comes after an abnormally warm start to the month, with temperatures not dropping below freezing all month until this week.
Scattered showers and below zero temperatures are forecast again for Friday, with rain expected to clear for the weekend. Next week there will be relief from the cold again, with temperatures expected to climb to 19 degrees mid next week.
The coldest day of the year so far was recorded in June, when temperatures fell to -4.7 degrees celsius. May also saw unusually cold temperatures with temperatures dropping to -3.4, well below the average May low of 6.5 degrees.
Those who braved the cold this morning to venture outside were treated to frost covered gardens, windshields, wheelie bins and even laundry.
Clear skies and calm winds overnight made ideal conditions for frost formation.
We asked our readers to send in their photos of this morning's frost!
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
