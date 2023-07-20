Dubbo and devon have been immortalised in The Deniliquin Dictionary, a humorous social media page which dubs itself the regional dictionary for modern Australia.
The Deni Dictionary has made a nod to DubVegas with entry number 362, Dubbo Prosciutto - aka devon.
The dictionary posted the new entry on its Instagram page which has nearly 50,000 followers.
"Everyones gettin too fancy with their work lunch these days, tryna impress their colleagues with some roast beetroot and walnut salad (sic)," the post reads.
"What ever happened to inhaling two Devon Sambos and a can of Pasito on ya smoko? That's an honest lunch box of champions.
"Tag a mate."
The team behind The Deni Dictionary are also known for their book collaboration with The Betoota Advocate, BETOOTA-ISMS, a deep dive into Australian culture, invention and creativity, published by Pan Macmillan in 2021.
Chief curator of the dictionary, known only as 'Keith', said he has a lot of love for Dubbo, where he used to venture for footy carnivals as a young fella.
"Dubbo always seemed like it was bursting with sport and the toughest games of footy I've ever played were at Apex Oval," Keith told the Daily Liberal.
"Copped some real rib ticklers on that field. So I have good memories of venturing to DubVegas and playing back to back games of NRL from sunrise Saturday to sunset on Sundays.
"Also used to love a takeaway feed from the Four Seas Chinese and the tuck shops in Dunedoo, always used to stop there for a pitstop pie or a Works Burger (WITH PINEAPPLE!!) before we made it into town."
Keith said he likes to add "rhyme and rhythm" to his definitions - which include the likes of Rats Coffin (sausage roll), Povo Perfume (Lynx Africa Body Spray) and Gosford Gateau (a chocolate mudcake from Woolies or Coles) - so Dubbo and prosciutto, "much like devon and tomato sauce, feels like a match made in heaven".
"That coupled with the fact every time I came to play in Dubbo our team would have packed lunchboxes full of devon sambos and space food sticks, so it felt like the right town to shout out," Keith said.
When asked if he thought, with the cost of living crisis, more towns should be getting behind the Dubbo Prosciutto, he said the Instagram page was about celebrating some of the classic culinary delights many Aussies grew up with.
"There's comfort in the taste of simple childhood memories, like smashing a box of Jatz and cubed cheese or sucking down a half-melted Zooper Dooper in the middle of January," Keith said.
"That said, the cost of living is getting pretty outrageous at the moment and here at The Deni D we hate fancy food, so we're just trying to remind Aussies that a humble devon sambo on white bread with lots of marge, beats some grilled halloumi with pickled sprouts and fermented zucchini on rye sourdough sandwich, any day of the week."
Keith's message to Dubbo readers?
"Really that we just love Dubbo and we hope to make it out west for a schooner at the Commercial soon. And we hope there are a few words and phrases readers can find on the page that they'll enjoy sneaking into daily conversation to make things more interesting," he said.
Read more definitions from The Deniliquin Dicitonary at www.instagram.com/the_deniliquin_dictionary/
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
