The Victorian government's decision to cancel their plans to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games has put the future of the event up in the air, especially for Steve Gamble.
Dubbo Athletics Club president and a passionate sports fan, Gamble is one of several people in the region questioning what is going to happen in three years time when regional Victoria was originally supposed to hold the event.
But following an announcement on Tuesday, the location and future of the Games is up in the air.
"It is disappointing, obviously these massive events that come to countries around the world need to be supported at a large level," Gamble said.
"I know the previous Commonwealth Games didn't really do that, the costs far outweighed the gain.
"I did see an announcement from the Commonwealth Games committee in Australia that they would like to see the books from the Victorian government."
Locations in Australia such as Orange, Sydney and even Dubbo have been floated by some people but it looks likely the event will go elsewhere with Scotland the front-runner by all reports.
Having witnessed several massive sporting events on Australian soil, Gamble believes the government may have bit off more than it can chew.
"I can honestly understand if it blew out to $4 billion but to five and above, I don't think they have taken everything into consideration they want to do in regional Victoria.
"I'm pleased they are keeping the housing and are going to redevelop some of the sporting fields."
With the Brisbane Olympics set to be held in 2032, Gamble feels there could be some questions raised about the future of the event as well.
"How is Australia going to put its hand up to keep hosting these big events when we know how much it costs," he said.
"Brisbane in 2032, I don't think we've scratched the surface of how much it is going to cost."
"The Olympic Games are two or three times bigger.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
