A small group of protesters are hoping to send a big message to Australia's largest bank.
On Wednesday, members of the Dubbo Environment Group gathered outside the Macquarie Street branch of the Commonwealth Bank to raise awareness about the bank's investment in fossil fuel industries.
"In Dubbo we've had serious floods and serious droughts, we know that it's human induced and there's little doubt about that," Margaret McDonald, who organised the action, said.
"The United Nations is saying that climate change needs to be addressed urgently. And we have a bank that is actively promoting fossil fuel industries.
"It's not just the government we're looking to improve our renewable energy sources, we need the funders to take responsibility."
The Dubbo protest was part of the nationwide Bank on Our Future campaign ahead of Commonwealth Bank's upcoming review of their oil and gas lending policies on Wednesday, August 9.
Climate advocacy group 350 Australia are calling on the Commonwealth Bank to rule out financing new coal, oil and gas projects in line with commitments to the Paris Climate Agreement and to phase out all oil and gas financing by 2030.
"While it's good to see in the most recent Market Forces report that CommBank has significantly reduced its fossil fuel exposure, they need to put it in writing, and rule all oil and gas funding out of their lending policies," Ms McDonald said.
"Commbank needs to listen to its concerned clients."
According to the 'Banking on Climate Chaos' report, between 2016 and 2022, Commonwealth Bank loaned $8.1 billion US dollars to fossil fuel projects.
Although small in numbers, the Dubbo group hopes being part of the nationwide movement will send a message to the bank that people in regional areas are also concerned about the issue.
"We do our little bit. It's about joining in and being able to say Dubbo was also part of the team and it's not a place that still denies climate change exists," said Ms McDonald.
"We keep hoping that if we're really concerned about the issue we can make a difference, even if we're a minority."
Ms McDonald encouraged other concerned locals to write to the Commonwealth Bank and Dubbo's state and federal representatives.
"People need to consider what our future's going to be like, we have to really accept that it's time to put pressure on our politicians and our banks to get our emissions down," she said.
"We must do it now and not just wait for the next flood and the next bushfire and the next drought - it's not a good world for our grandchildren to come into."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
