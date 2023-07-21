Locally made short film "Fell Purpose" continues to find success at film festivals around the world.
In April, the film screened at both the International Mobile Film Festival (IMFF) in San Diego and the Transparent Film Festival in New York.
"Fell Purpose" is a dark fantasy adaptation of Shakepespeare's "Macbeth" that was directed and produced by Dubbo local Erifili Davis. The film was shot on smartphones, specifically, the iPhone 11 Pro Max and 13 Pro Max.
IMFF is the premiere mobile film festival in the world, and the first to feature only films shot on mobile phones since 2009.
As well as the screening of the selected short films and two feature films, the IMFF program included a question and answer panel that Ms Davis participated in, a workshop with cast and crew of feature film "Paralysis", social events, and a special presentation by New Zealand's Jed Brophy.
"Jed's experience working on the pioneering mobile phone feature 'Blue Moon' is invaluable, and it even screened as part of the Cinema des Antipodes section of Cannes," Ms Davis said.
"I love the IMFF attitude that the best camera is the one that you already have - and it's probably in your pocket."
On July 15, Ms Davis facilitated the Dubbo Filmmakers workshop "Unpacking the Film Festival Journey" to share with local creatives what she has learnt through these experiences and networks .
"I was so fortunate to meet some amazing filmmakers in San Diego," Ms Davis said.
"With many of them professional filmmakers in LA I learnt so much with informal chats as well as the festival program.
"Full credit to organiser Susy Botello for making it such an incredible experience for filmmakers."
Ms Davis' film has women at the centre and in control, both in terms of the story and production.
The key production team consisted of Ms Davis as producer and director, Milena Sallustio as Director of Photography and actors Milla Ross, Kalina Davis and Georgie Saunders.
The film has been officially selected by film festivals around the world, including nominations for best score, and a win at the 2022 Independent Horror Movie Awards for post-production sound mixer Michael Davis for Best Sound.
In July 2023, it will screen as part of ConGregate 9 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
"The idea that strangers around the world are sitting in a dark room watching our Dubbo-made film is just mind blowing," Ms Davis said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
