Consider the hypothetical scenario of a board of directors approving final designs for a large commercial development. It's likely that the board lacks the individual expertise to debate the building materials or the intricacies of all the regulatory and planning processes. But there's a good chance that all board members consider themselves quite proficient at driving a car. Consequently, they may spend a disproportionate amount of time debating the merits of changing the size or orientation of the parking spaces, or where the inexpensive white lines should be painted, while readily approving the rest of the multi-million dollar investment.