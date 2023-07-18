The Gulgong Terriers made it back-to-back statement victories on Saturday, with two of their big men showcasing a variety of skills.
After a win at Cobar just seven days earlier, the Terriers went to Narromine and scored a 40-30 victory to remain unbeaten at the top of the Castlereagh League ladder and retain the Boronia Cup.
The performance was headlined by front rowers Jack Hart and Blake Gorrie, who both had strong games and were the springboard for many of the Terriers' attacking raids while, in something not often seen, they were also both among the successful conversion kickers.
The loss for Narromine, combined with big wins for Cobar and Dunedoo elsewhere, resulted in the Jets sliding to fourth in what is a hotly-contested finals race.
Despite the amount of points scored at Cale Oval on Saturday, there were periods of strong defence from the visitors and they went a long way to influencing the final result.
The match remained well in the balance until Gulgong scored with one minute remaining to seal the victory.
The Terriers had led 14-12 at half time and that increased to 20-12 early in the second stanza before the Jets hit back twice to lead by four.
The hosts couldn't maintain the momentum and three unanswered tries to the Terriers saw them regain what was a substantive twelve-point win at 36-24.
Narromine captain-coach Doug Potter, the hosts' best on the day, then stepped up to score and his conversion set up a grandstand finish.
But, with time ticking down, Gulgong fullback Ethan Pegus capped a gine individual game when he latched on to a bouncing ball from a grubber kick and beat off some desperate cover defenders in a 30-metre sprint to the line.
The win opens a handy buffer for the Terriers at the top of the ladder and boosts their minor premiership hopes.
It also sets up another big Boronia Cup Challenge game against the Gilgandra Panthers this coming Saturday in what will be a feature event over their centenary celebration weekend.
The Coonabarabran Unicorns made it three wins on the trot when they won in front of a big crowd at Baradine for the derby clash.
The 44-24 victory by the Unicorns places them in a position to draw level in fifth with Gilgandra should they defeat the Dunedoo Swans on Saturday and the Panthers lose to Gulgong.
Dunedoo will head into next weekend with confidence after a huge 72-12 win over Binnaway.
Mid-season recruit and former Swans premiership winner Tom Yeo starred with a hat-trick for Dunedoo.
Elsewhere, Cobar scored a 52-12 win over Coonamble.
in their vital game this Saturday and the Panthers lose to Gulgong.
