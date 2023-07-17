Matters of State | Funding, scholarships opportunities open

Don't forget to sign the petition and make your voice heard to help save the Regional Seniors Travel Card!
This incredible program has been a lifeline for over one million eligible seniors in regional NSW since 2020, providing them with $250 to cover essential transportation expenses.
It helps them access important appointments and maintain their independence, while managing cost-of-living pressures.
But now, the future of this vital program hangs in the balance! We need your support to urge the NSW Labor Government to continue the Regional Seniors Travel Card.
Every signature counts!
Sign the petition: savethetravelcard.com.au
***
I have a number of free boxes of COVID Rapid Antigen Tests, containing 10 tests each, available from my office. They have an expiry date of August 2023, so they are for immediate use!
Please feel free to call in and pick some up at 1/ 18 Talbragar Street, Dubbo, 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.
***
Wine grape growers have a new line of defence against serious pests and diseases with 65 biosecurity billboards installed across the state thanks to an investment from the former NSW Liberal and Nationals Government.
The new high visibility signs remind visitors to do their part to keep vineyards free of threats like phylloxera.
If you are travelling through one of our wine regions you won't be able to miss these biosecurity billboards, that alert all visitors not to bring in any unwanted pests.
The Liberals and Nationals committed $1 billion in the 2022-23 budget for biosecurity because we are acutely aware of the multiple threats bearing down on our agriculture sector.
***
Applications close THIS WEEK for the Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarship!
Local first year apprentices facing financial or personal hardship can be supported with a $15,000 scholarship to undertake their trade and study.
Whether you need to purchase new tools, cover fuel or car maintenance, or pay for additional study, these scholarships have helped people across our region overcome personal barriers to finish their apprenticeships and follow their trade calling.
Applications close 21 July 2023. For more information, and to submit an application, go to education.nsw.gov.au/skills-nsw/bert-evans-scholarships or phone 13 28 11.
***
Applications are closing soon for the Community War Memorials Fund!
The purpose of the Fund is to help conserve, repair and protect war memorials across NSW to support community commemoration, by funding projects that follow best practice conservation principles and processes.
The grants are targeted at organisations who are responsible for the management of war memorials in NSW.
Applications close 25 July 2023. To find out more information, and to apply, go to: nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/community-war-memorials-fund
***
Until next time,
Dugald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.