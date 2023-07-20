An upcoming play is expected to have a "profound interest" on its Dubbo audience.
Dubbo has been chosen as one of three NSW venues to showcase Hearth Theatre's renowned play Death of a Salesman.
Arthur Miller's heartbreaking masterpiece will be performed at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Friday, August 18.
Unfolding the salesman's life, Death of a Salesman, follows his dreams, his worries, his failures, and his family. It's recognisable for many, even decades after it was first produced.
DRTCC manager Linda Christof said Dubbo was fortunate to be chosen as one of the venues for the play.
"Basically, it's a story of an ordinary man in 1949 chasing the American Dream. It's a storyline that traverses countries and is just as accurate in 2023," she said.
"This play of eleven characters, which is one of the largest we have presented, will have the same profound impact on audiences as other recent season productions including Maureen: Harbinger of Death and Wild Thing.
"It's one of those gutsy plays that will have you talking about it with friends for a long time after."
Paul English takes on the iconic role of Willy Loman, while Margot Knight takes on the self-effacing mother Linda Loman.
Tickets for the 10am and 8pm performances of Death of a Salesman are available from the DRTCC website or by visiting the theatre.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
