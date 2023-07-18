Daily Liberal
Dubbo zoo's vet team uses imping to help injured eagle

By Jennifer Hoar
July 19 2023 - 8:00am
A feather transplant has helped save an injured wedge-tailed eagle brought to Taronga Western Plains Zoo. Picture by Rick Stevens
A feather transplant has enabled a rescued and rehabilitated wedge-tailed eagle to be returned to the wild near Parkes.

