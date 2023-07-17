NSW Rural Fire Service members from around western NSW are gathering at the Dubbo training centre to discuss the upcoming fire season as Australia remains on El Nino Alert.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology maintained its El Nino Alert status on Tuesday, July 18, despite the UN's World Meteorological Organization declaring an El Nino earlier in July. The next update from the Bureau is due on August 1.
The Bureau says central and eastern Pacific sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are exceeding El Nino thresholds. Models indicate further warming is likely, with SSTs remaining above El Nino thresholds until at least the end of the year.
READ ALSO: Dubbo SES responds to Canada's SOS
The Bureau says when El Nino Alert criteria have been met in the past, an El Nino event has developed around 70 per cent of the time.
Dave Milsteed, NSW RFS Orana Team district manager, said on Monday the NSW RFS Training Academy in Dubbo would host a pre-season briefing on the evening of Wednesday, July 19, which would provide delegates with the latest update from the Bureau's short- to-medium term weather forecast "and what that will look like for us".
Mr Milsteed said there were "a lot of concerns across the district" about an El Nino developing in time for summer.
"With the large amount of grass that's grown over the last three years with the significant amount of rain, we'll be working closely with the rural community to provide fire preparedness, and being careful of fires, and land management tools," Mr Milsteed told the Daily Liberal.
NSW RFS western delegates are meeting at Dubbo all week to undertake training and a pre-season briefing.
Around Dubbo, significant grass growth has led to the need for hazard reduction burns which have often been hampered by rain.
"So we've had some challenges there, and going forward our concern is the spring window [for hazard reduction burns] will close very quickly," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
'"With the potential for an El Nino season we will see elevated temperatures, and possible wind conditions which will not be conducive to undertaking hazard reduction."
He said an El Nino season would be "significant" for the firies, with dry conditions, very little train, and the potential for dry lightning storms.
Mr Milsteed ensured the community the RFS would be working hard this summer to ensure people are knowledgeable about what they are doing and when they are using fire as land management they have good containment lines, have firefighting equipment available (if it's required) and know where to obtain accurate weather information.
At the training centre, delegates from the RFS western area are undergoing a range of training sessions this week including bush fire mitigation skills, fire and emergency law, and emergency logistics solutions.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.