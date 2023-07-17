Daily Liberal
Fire briefing at NSW RFS Training Academy Dubbo, El Nino alert

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
July 18 2023, first published July 17 2023
NSW Rural Fire Service members from around western NSW are gathering at the Dubbo training centre to discuss the upcoming fire season as Australia remains on El Nino Alert.

