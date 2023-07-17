Dubbo Regional Council is looking for outside funding to cover the costs of extending this year's Christmas campaign.
In March, councillor Shibli Chowdhury pushed for council to spend more on its annual Christmas campaign. The idea was unanimously supported by his fellow councillors.
In 2022, council spent $25,000 on the festive season. It included decorating the Dubbo and Wellington central business districts and a shop local campaign.
Council hopes to increase that spend to at least $45,000. However, rather than cut funding from other programs, the hope is for one or more corporate partners to join the campaign.
"This option would not have an impact on other identified programs or projects and will leverage council's existing investment of $25,000 to deliver partner benefits in addition to [extending] the proposed program through new tree decorations in Wellington and Dubbo or CBD street features along CBD streets," the council report states.
"Whilst this will not result in extensive CBD activation it is an extension of the currently proposed service."
If the corporate funding is not found, council will revert back to spending only $25,000 on the Christmas campaign.
Councillor Matt Wright dismissed the idea of using more internal funds. He said there were "really important" programs that needed the funding and it would be "a shame" for those to lose the money.
Cr Chowdhury said Dubbo was "a little bit behind" its regional neighbours when it comes to Christmas decorations.
"I want people to be happy and have people want to take the family outside and do some outdoor activities," he said in March.
He said as well as the Dubbo locals there were also those who travelled to the city to do their festive shopping and he wanted to "give the community a really nice, cheerful moment".
The councillor said he hoped businesses and councils could work together to achieve a more spectacular setting.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
