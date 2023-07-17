Macquarie Regional Library Dubbo was overrun with teddies on Friday.
The library hosted a teddy bear's picnic for newborn to eight-year-olds and their fluffy friends. Songs were sung and a book read with the goal of encouraging young children to read.
Each week the library holds three early literacy programs.
The goal of the programs is to help children to develop vocabulary, language, social skills as well as a love of reading through stories, rhymes and songs.
Macquarie Regional Library is also running the 1000 Books Before School program. The free program is designed for children up to five-years-old.
There's also the winter reading challenge from July 1 to August 31. The whole family is eligible to take part for the chance to win one of eight major prizes.
For more information on the programs or the winter reading challenge, please visit the Macquarie Regional Library website at mrl.nsw.gov.au.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.