Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo footballers are preparing to watch the Matildas at the FIFA Women's World Cup

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 17 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The FIFA Women's World Cup might be hundreds of kilometres from Dubbo but the world's best players are still expected to have a massive impact on our local stars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.