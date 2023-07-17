The FIFA Women's World Cup might be hundreds of kilometres from Dubbo but the world's best players are still expected to have a massive impact on our local stars.
The month-long tournament will kick-off on Thursday night with matches to be played in Australia and New Zealand and closer to home, there is some excitement already building.
Dubbo District Football Association president Ainsleigh Bates believes the next generation of country female footballers is going to benefit from having a tournament of this size so close to home.
"I think it's a great opportunity for the developing footballers that we are trying to push through right now," she said.
"Our under 10s girls went to Kanga Cup at the beginning of the month and ended up winning their Plate division so for them to be able to engage and see female footballers on the screen is great.
"The team themselves were approached by the Canberra academy coach who told them they had a few talented players.
"To be somewhat scouted by a head coach who says 'hey, you've got some skills' and being able to see the epitome of women's football played in your home country.
"I guess it's a very big culmination of a number of things for our girls."
The Matildas are one of the tournament heavyweights, beating several highly-ranked sides in the lead up to the World Cup.
Friday night's match against France is a perfect example of where the side is at the moment and Bates is confident it goes to show talent can still develop in Australia, especially with so many European leagues.
"Even within the Matildas team itself, there are still two or three players who are still at clubs in Australia," she said.
"It shows that you don't have to necessarily go overseas to make the squad, players are still making from the top competition in Australia."
One of those home-grown players is Grenfell's Clare Hunt.
The defender was somewhat of a dark horse to be called into the Matildas' squad but she is flying the flag for the Central West along with Ellie Carpenter (Cowra) and Tameka Yallop (Orange-born).
But for Hunt, she is one of only a few players who still play their club football in Australia, with the majority of the squad all overseas.
