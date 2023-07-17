While there were plenty of reasons to celebrate for Wellington on Sunday after their win over Dubbo CYMS, there is a sense the job still isn't done just yet.
The Cowboys held on in wet and muddy conditions to claim a 20-18 win over the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) heavyweights at Kennard Park, a win which has them in a solid spot ahead of the final three rounds.
With the Cowboys flying high post match, captain-coach Justin Toomey-White said a victory like that does a lot to the confidence of the playing group, especially one with a lot of young players.
"It's a really important win coming into the next couple of rounds," he said.
"We are going to playing teams who are fighting for third and fourth spot.
"So wins like these definitely are important to us, we'll take these two points with both hands because we've got a really tough match against Forbes next week."
READ ALSO:
Should the competition end today, Wellington would host Bathurst Panthers in an elimination final, a match which would be very winnable for the Cowboys.
Following wins by Macquarie and Nyngan, the race for the final two spots in the Group 11 pool is well and truly on.
Wellington (third) lead Macquarie (fifth) by just three points on the ladder, with the sides to meet again in the last round of the season.
Both CYMS and Parkes are locked into the finals barring a disaster meaning either Nyngan, Macquarie or Wellington will miss out on playing sudden death football.
Forbes' loss to the Raiders on Sunday has the Magpies on the brink of being eliminated and they just so happen to be Wellington's next opponent.
Even though things haven't got Forbes' way this season, Wellington five-eighth Jai Merritt feels it's not going to be an easy game by any means.
"It's a good boost, Forbes at Forbes is always tough," he said.
"They haven't won many games but they are still a very strong team."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.