RESULT: Defeated Forbes 40-14
JACK KAVANAGH SAYS: "That (first half) was probably the hardest 40 minutes I've played in a long time.
"We had a slow start (to this season) with injuries and suspensions through the year but we're building and once we're all in, that's the kind of performance we can do. It's a good step to go forward.
"We're fighting for the bottom end of the finals in this pool but with a couple more wins we'll cement our place and then we can show how we can actually play, and not what we've put up during the past eight weeks."
RESULT: Defeated by Macquarie 40-14
MITCH ANDREWS SAYS: "I don't look at the ladder too much. I worry week-to-week so I don't know if we're any sort of chance now but we need to not worry about finals, we need to worry about next week and getting a win because it's been awhile since we had one.
"It's been a very stressful and frustrating year."
RESULT: Defeated Parkes 49-30
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: N/A
RESULT: Defeated by Nyngan 49-30
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "We just had costly errors that let us down.
"Our defence just wasn't there and you can't win a game when you let that many points in.
"Credit to Nyngan, they deserved the win and it's a bit of a wake-up call for us."
RESULT: Defeated by Panthers 26-14
ZAC MERRITT SAYS: "We obviously need to keep playing footy but the bye has come at a good time for those blokes who picked up injuries.
"After that we can start stringing some games together, which will be good."
RESULT: Defeated St Pat's 26-14
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "I was disappointed at how we played in the first half. Dropping a lot of ball invited them into the game, but we defended really well.
"That kept us in the game. Once we were able to play up-tempo footy we were hard to beat.
"That's our brand of footy. When we do that I'm not sure a lot of clubs are able to go with us. We just haven't done that."
RESULT: Defeated by Wellington 20-18
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "We bombed a couple of opportunities late there which we spoke about.
"We still had opportunities to win at the end of the game, we just couldn't find that final pass. They had four opportunities and scored as many tries.
"We might have had six chances and only scored a couple of tries. We just need to improve our attacking kicks a little bit."
RESULT: Defeated Dubbo CYMS 20-18
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "It was a really good win. We were really disappointed with our performance last week.
"It was nowhere near where wanted to play, we trained well all week because we knew it was going to be a tough match against Dubbo CYMS.
"We had to rectify our mistakes so it's a great win for the boys."
RESULT: Defeated Lithgow 30-20
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "I am happy that we collected another win. It was an important game for us heading into the bye.
"Lithgow have been playing really tough this season and they certainly make you earn the victory"
RESULT: Defeated by Hawks 30-20
JACK SULLIVAN SAYS: "It was pretty tough leading at half time to then give it up there. But the boys tried hard and Hawks were too good in the end.
"Our completions let us down, few bad options and penalties just let them back in the game."
RESULT: Defeated Orange CYMS 44-4
JACK BEASLEY* SAYS: "We probably overplayed our hand a little bit due to the wet weather.
"But I can't fault our confidence. We saw a lot of opportunities and took most of them but that came with a few errors.
"I thought both Jack Littlejohn and Cody Godden were outstanding."
*Clay Priest unavailable
RESULT: Defeated by Mudgee 44-4
ETHAN MCKELLAR SAYS: N/A
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.