Crime rates need to be spoken about

Five children aged between just 10 and 13 allegedly part of a pursuit which ended with a car crashing into a police vehicle.
Three teenagers allegedly stole a car in our main street and were then involved in a pursuit before robbing businesses at Elong Elong and Dunedoo.
Two incidents which happened in the space of 72 hours in the past week.
They're not isolated incidents either, in recent months we've covered a number of vehicle thefts, pursuits and robberies.
It got to the point where the idea of a crime summit involving experts and dignitaries was floated as a way to help the situation in our city but council rejected the idea, with mayor Mathew Dickerson stating it would be paint an "incredibly bad" image for Dubbo.
Just in the past week, Dubbo gained national attention and the mayor appeared on a morning breakfast TV show and was asked about crime and fear within the community.
The mayor largely brushed aside concerns about crime sprees and young children committing these offences, saying people here are more concerned about roads being repaired than the crime rates.
"It's not something I've got residents knocking on my door about every day," councillor Dickerson said at one point while adding later "it's not our number one issue".
Interestingly, a copy of the interview didn't make it onto the mayor's social media pages by Saturday afternoon, but there were multiple posts featuring interviews about work on the 3D-printed amenities block in West Dubbo beginning during the week.
Among the comments on those videos were people asking for action on the crime in Dubbo, to which he replied "the responsibility for controlling crime and keeping the community safe primarily falls under the state level of government. The state government of NSW controls the New South Wales Police Force, which is responsible for enforcing the law, preventing and detecting crime, and maintaining community safety across the state. This includes managing policing and crime prevention programs, responding to emergencies, and conducting investigations into criminal activities".
There are fair points in there. As there was during his morning television interview when Cr Dickerson spoke of his frustration with the court system which allows some offenders back onto the streets almost immediately.
But crime can't be something we just look for someone else to deal with.
Engaging with youth is key and just this week a skate event was described as the type of thing which can help young people get out and get active and be part of the community.
The mayor might say people aren't complaining to him every day and it comes back to the state government to act, but everyone needs to do their bit to ensure when our city is spoken about on national television it isn't because crime and community fear.
Nick Guthrie
Do you want to comment? You can send a letter to the editor to mail.liberal@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.