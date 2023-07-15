Crime rates need to be spoken about

Among the comments on those videos were people asking for action on the crime in Dubbo, to which he replied "the responsibility for controlling crime and keeping the community safe primarily falls under the state level of government. The state government of NSW controls the New South Wales Police Force, which is responsible for enforcing the law, preventing and detecting crime, and maintaining community safety across the state. This includes managing policing and crime prevention programs, responding to emergencies, and conducting investigations into criminal activities".