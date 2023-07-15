I'm pleased to welcome funding for several groups in the Parkes electorate under the Australian Government and FRRR Strengthening Rural Communities (SRC) program. These grants are awarded for projects that support small yet vital community needs, disaster resilience and COVID-19 recovery initiatives.
Communities from the Parkes electorate received funding in each of the three SRC funding streams of Round 16:
Small & Vital:
Prepare and Recover - 2022 Floods:
Rebuilding Regional Communities - Micro:
Round 18 is now open, with applications closing 31 August 2023.
For more information: https://frrr.org.au/funding/place/src-small-vital/
It's wonderful to see that several businesses in the Parkes electorate have successfully applied for funding through Round 1 of the Australian Government's Energy Efficiency Grants for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises program.
These grants provide up to $25,000 to support businesses to upgrade or replace equipment to improve their energy efficiency. The aim is to assist industries in reducing their energy use and emissions, and I'm pleased to see the Government making grants available, as with financial pressures bearing down on so many this is not something easily achieved without support.
For more information please read my media release:
The Gwydir Fitness Centre has been fitted out with new amenities thanks to Phase 3 of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program.
I was pleased to cut the ribbon last week to officially open the new and improved amenities with Finance Manager for Gwydir Shire Council Graham Cutmore.
This program was initiated under the Coalition Government in order to support local governments to deliver improvements in their areas, so I'm thrilled to see practical outcomes in towns across the Parkes electorate.
