Coulton's Catch-up | Strengthening Rural Communities funds on offer

By Mark Coulton
July 16 2023 - 8:00am
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton at the opening of the Gwydir Fitness Centres new amenities with finance manager for Gwydir Shire Council Graham Cutmore. Picture supplied
Strengthening Rural Communities

I'm pleased to welcome funding for several groups in the Parkes electorate under the Australian Government and FRRR Strengthening Rural Communities (SRC) program. These grants are awarded for projects that support small yet vital community needs, disaster resilience and COVID-19 recovery initiatives.

