Businesses in Orana or the Far West could have their products seen by thousands of travellers thanks to a new initiative at the Dubbo airport.
Dubbo Regional Airport is turning the space where the cafe used to be into a pop-up shop for the next 18 months.
There will be no fee charged for utilising the space, but the airport is looking for high-quality products to showcase.
Dubbo Regional Airport manager Jacki Parish said it was something that hadn't been done at the airport before.
"We are looking for businesses with a local or regional connection that provide a high standard of products that showcase the rich and vibrant community we live in to both local travellers and visitors," Ms Parish said.
The pop-up space would be utilised on a rotational basis so different businesses can showcase their products in the space for a minimum of four weeks and up to 16 weeks with hours by negotiation.
Expressions of interest close on August 7. More information is available on the Dubbo Regional Council website.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.