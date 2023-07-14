Daily Liberal
Peter McDonald Premiership: James Monaro will debut for CYMS against Wellington

Updated July 14 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:30pm
Just three months ago, James Monaro was preparing for his first season of senior footy, fast forward to Sunday and the Dubbo CYMS prop will make his first grade debut.

