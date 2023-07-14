Just three months ago, James Monaro was preparing for his first season of senior footy, fast forward to Sunday and the Dubbo CYMS prop will make his first grade debut.
Monaro will start off the bench for the Fishies in their Peter McDonald Premiership match against Wellington at Kennard Park with CYMS without a few key men.
Alex Bonham, Jaymn Cleary, Tom Stimpson and Tom Hughes will all miss Sunday's match with Sullivan Haycock, Harry Ritchie, Chanse Burgess and Monaro joining the side.
Fresh off playing for the club's under 18s last season, Monaro admitted he didn't really have any plans on making his first grade debut in 2023.
"We talked about it a little bit I wasn't really expecting to play," he said."
"I'm excited, I didn't really think I would be playing first grade this year so it's a bit of a surprise."
Luckily for Monaro, he will have experienced forwards Jarryn Powyer, Billy Sing and Ben Marlin alongside him.
It's the older heads which has Monaro feeling a bit more confident and he is hoping to learn a thing or two.
"There will be a few key blokes to learn off," he said.
"I'll just look to follow what they do."
CYMS were far from their best for most of last weekend's match against Macquarie before running down the Raiders late to win but when it comes to the Cowboys, Monaro isn't even focusing on them.
"I'm not really thinking about them," he said.
"I just want to do what 'Shaggy' (Shawn Townsend) is telling me to do, just run hard and tackle hard.
"He's been my coach a couple of times in juniors, he knows how I work and I know how he works which helps out as well."
CYMS coach Shawn Townsend has made a big change to his backline and halves with Claude Gordon returning to the starting side at five-eighth after spending the last couple of matches coming off the bench.
Gordon's return to the halves pushes Jeremy Thurston back into the centres with Hughes missing.
Haycock will replace his brother-in-law Bonham at hooker while Burgess returns from suspension to start at lock.
Sunday's match at Kennard Park will kick-off at 1:15pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
