Some residents of Warren will soon face a two-hour round trip to visit their nearest bank branch as the latest round of controversial closures looms.
Warren Shire Council mayor Milton Quigley - who runs a local dental practice - said the move will hit the town hard, with many of his patients still using cheques to pay for their appointments.
"We get a number of people come into our practice every week writing cheques. They feel that at least if they write a cheque out they know exactly where it is, they're not going to get scammed," he told the Daily Liberal.
"In my view it's short sighted for [NAB] to desert a strong agricultural community and one that has an Aboriginal population and elderly population as significant as ours."
NAB says the decision to close the Gilgandra, Wellington and Warren branches was driven by a decline in foot traffic over the past few years and a shift towards online banking. But only sixty-six per cent of Warren NAB customers are registered for online and phone banking and, of those, only 86 per cent are active users.
While some face-to-face services will still be available in town at the local post office, customers will have to travel 78 kilometres to Dubbo or 108 kilometres to Nyngan to provide documents, remove or add names to accounts or to speak to staff about loans.
Cr Quigley said the closure on Tuesday, August 22 will have the biggest impact on the town's elderly, who are left vulnerable to fraud in the move away from in-person service.
"People will have to set aside a day to get to a bank during banking hours, whereas once they could just pop into the local branch," he said.
"Banking is a service industry and the idea that they're taking away services sits poorly."
He slammed NAB's support of the Voice to Parliament as "hypocritical" given their move to close branches in towns like Warren where 15 per cent of residents are Indigenous.
"NAB has been quite supportive of the voice - but here on the ground the very people they're championing are being affected by their lack of service. There's certainly a degree of hypocrisy there," he said.
The issue of bank branch closures is currently subject to a Senate Rural and Regional Affairs Committee inquiry. NAB is the only of the big four which has not committed to pausing branch closures until the committee's report is handed down in December.
The Warren Shire Council has written to NAB about the decision to close the local branch and are currently considering moving council's finances to the Commonwealth Bank, which is committed to keeping the local branch open until 2026.
"We've written to the CEO of NAB pointing out to him the shortcomings of this decision," Cr Quigley.
"We believe NAB is making a mistake. Warren's a pretty vibrant agricultural and business community and NAB was the bank of choice for lots of businesses here.
"We at council bank with the NAB and we'll have to seriously consider that going into the future... It's hard to want to support someone who doesn't support you."
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton has urged banks to focus on finding solutions rather than pulling the plug on regional branches.
"Banking is not just about commerce in regional communities but provides an essential service to the most vulnerable in the community," Mr Coulton said.
"These decisions will disadvantage the elderly, people with disability and Aboriginal people who require access to in-person banking because they lack digital literacy or have no means to access the appropriate technologies required for online or telephone banking."
"This may lead to more people being vulnerable to online banking scams; and I am equally concerned about the personal safety of people who may feel forced to take out and carry around larger amounts of cash."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
