Feedback from the public on a proposed playground in west Dubbo will be used to shape the final design.
The plan for Joira Oval is to build a playground, skate park, two ovals, outdoor gym, multi-court and associated infrastructure.
The draft Joira Oval Playspace Design was developed in 2020 as part of the playground improvement program.
Just the playground section of the design went on public exhibition in 2021. At the time, the majority of residents who responded were against the idea.
But now the entire design will go back on public exhibition.
Mayor Mathew Dickerson said it was an exciting prospect.
"It's a good news story for Dubbo. More play facilities, more playgrounds, I think that's a good thing," he said.
Cr Dickerson said the land was given to council for free because the Catholic Diocese of Bathurst intended to build a school on the site but has since changed its mind.
Councillor Josh Black said he was interested to see what the public would say about the plans.
He said the feedback received on the playspace would guide his future decisions, especially about the skate park which he said he was "not sure about".
However, the councillor said if the playground was anything like the Adventure Playground it would be very well utilised.
If it goes ahead, the precinct would be developed in stages.
Stage one would be the playground, a 19-space car park and toilet block. Stage two is the playing fields and a 30-space car park, followed by the multi-court, skate park and outdoor gym in stage three.
The final stage would include additional amenities and change rooms.
There are currently no funds for the development of the broader recreational space, only the playground, according to the council report on the plans.
When the playground was placed on public exhibition in 2021, the main concerns from neighbours and the public was the lack of parking and that the park would attract anti-social behaviour.
By placing the whole design on public exhibition, council hopes it will give more context to the plans for Joira Oval.
The draft Joira Oval Concept Playspace Design will go on public exhibition in the coming months.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.