Join the community of Yeoval for a fun night out at the Yeoval Community Hall while they rally behind one of their own and raise money for cancer.
Audrey Thibault's beloved husband Warren passed away in 2016 after a long battle with a rare cancer called Bronchioloalveolar carcinoma in his lungs, and now she wants to give back to the Cancer Council who supported her through her loss.
Ms Thibault said she was expecting "a good crowd" at her Biggest Morning Tea @ Tea Time event on Saturday night and encouraged the community to support a good cause that affects everyone.
"Even though it's the Biggest Morning Tea, it's not just for the ladies - it's for men, too," Ms Thibault told the Daily Liberal.
"Every four minutes, someone in Australia, regardless of their age and gender, is being diagnosed with cancer. One of every two people will have some experience themselves with cancer - it's horrendous figures when you look at it."
Ms Thibault said money raised by Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea events were what helped her husband Warren access a number of clinical drugs which she says gave her a little more time with him.
The organisation also helped her and Warren with accommodation, connections with other agencies, and emotional support during what was the hardest time of their lives.
"The Cancer Council would stay in touch with me, visit me and allowed me to talk about how I was feeling. They put me in contact with other organisations to help me get medical equipment and assistance," Ms Thibault said.
This allowed Warren to spend his final days at home.
"Warren was happier and more peaceful at home, enjoying the view of the hills, fresh air and sunshine. Reading, sending emails, chatting, visits from family. He even got to enjoy Christmas Day at home with the grandchildren," she said.
"Warren passed away two days after that Christmas 2016 peacefully. Warren lost his battle purely because his body wore out from fighting the disease for so long. But his heart was full."
She said her gratitude towards Warren's doctors and the Cancer Council was "beyond words" and said Saturday's event would raise money for valuable cancer research in drugs, treatments, and education of our medical professionals.
IN OTHER NEWS
There will be entertainment on the evening by Jason Currathers, singer and musician from the Hunter Valley, as well as a food truck by Cook Wook Wong. A number of items will be raffled off including beauty packs, homewares and supermarket vouchers.
Tickets at the door are $20 for adults and $15 for concession - children under 16 free. The event will begin at 6.30pm on Saturday, July 15 at Yeoval Community Hall and will be hosted by Ms Thibault alongside her husband, Steve Whiley, who also lost his father to cancer.
All ticket and raffle monies will be donated to the Cancer Council. Check the Wellington, Yeoval and Cumnock community Facebook pages for updates.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.