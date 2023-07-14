Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Audrey Thibault hosts Biggest Morning Tea at Yeoval

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 14 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Join the community of Yeoval for a fun night out at the Yeoval Community Hall while they rally behind one of their own and raise money for cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.