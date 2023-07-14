A 21-year-old woman who lied to police after she was caught with stolen firearms has been placed on a community correction order for 18 months.
Cassandra Shadwell of Lakeside Crescent, Dubbo was before Dubbo Local Court on July 13, 2023 where she pleaded guilty to;
Police documents before the court said Shadwell's father, who lives at a different residence, returned to his home on August 10, 2022 around 6.45pm to find his garage door open and his gun safe lying open on the floor.
Noticing that five of his rifles were missing, he contacted his ex-wife who called the police.
When making a report, the man collapsed and was then taken to hospital.
On August 11 around 8.30am Shadwell asked her mother if she could borrow her car to pick her father up from hospital.
According to the police documents, Shadwell took the car, drove it to an unknown location and picked up four of the missing firearms, wrapped them in a blanket and placed them in the boot of the car.
She then drove to Dubbo Base Hospital to pick up her father to drive him home. On the drive, she told him she had found the rifles and they were in the car.
Her father called her mother immediately, who then notified police.
Police went to the location and found the guns in the boot of the car, before they spoke with Shadwell.
She said she found the guns a short distance away near a path at 4am. She declined to give further details.
Shadwell was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station, where she gave an electronic interview.
Police documents state Shadwell later provided police with a differing version of how she came into possession of the weapons.
She said she confronted an unknown person, whom she thought may have taken the guns, before they showed them to her.
Shadwell, along with an unknown person, moved the firearms to another location and left them there.
Later that evening she said she went to the same location, took the guns without the knowledge of the unknown person and put them elsewhere.
The following morning, Shadwell collected the guns and placed them in the back of the borrowed car before picking up her father from the hospital.
According to the police documents, Shadwell was not aware of a fifth rifle still missing.
Shadwell told police that once she had found the guns, she was going to give them to her father.
Shadwell admitted to not calling police.
Magistrate Gary Wilson asked Shadwell - who was supported by her mother in court - if she was "off the drugs".
"Yes, as far as I know," her mother said.
Solicitor Corey Suckling began his submissions by saying Shadwell had never been charged by police before and she worked as a disability health care worker.
"Her employment is looking promising and she is helping people in the community," he said.
Mr Suckling said considering Shadwell knew the rifle owner and was returning the guns to him, it should mitigate the charge "substantially".
"Who the person is that receives the firearm is important, it was her father and rifle owner, rather than an outlaw motorcycle gang," he said.
