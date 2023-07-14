As a club with a large percentage of Indigenous players, the Macquarie Raiders are proud and excited for a special set of fixtures this weekend.
The club will hold its Indigenous round on Sunday when it meets the Forbes Magpies, with special one-off jerseys to be worn across all four grades.
Market stalls to showcase small Indigenous businesses are also planned, while a welcome to country, smoking ceremony, and traditional dance performance will also be held.
Under 18s coach Jade Hooper, a Murrawarri man, is one of the many looking forward to it, especially given the majority of the players he works with are Indigenous.
"It's about all our mob coming together," Hooper, something of a bush footy journeyman during his playing days, said.
"I've come back as 18s coach and I've got so many Indigenous boys in there and this means a lot to them too.
"A few of the boys do dance and do things about their culture outside of footy so bringing it back here on the weekend and getting non-Indigenous and Indigenous people to share their knowledge will be good."
The round will be supported by the Regional Enterprise Development Institute (REDI.E), an Aboriginal-run company which works to support communities in the area by opening doors to opportunity, positive career pathways and economic development.
"Supporting a weekend like this, it's great for the community and club," REDI.E's Mark Prince said.
The jerseys to be worn on Sunday were designed by former Macquarie captain-coach Jade Williams, who led the club to its most recent first grade premiership win in 2012.
Macquarie league tag coach Kaitlyn Mason described the design as "amazing" and said it added to what will be a special day for the club.
"It means a lot, as someone Indigenous in the club," she said.
"It's good that we can come together and have this round as a club. They're always welcoming but it's good to come together as a club, celebrate our culture and share our culture with people who are non-Indigenous.
"The players get to share their culture and play footy. As everyone knows, Aboriginal people love their football so to do those two things at once will be amazing and the jerseys look amazing so it will be a good day."
The scheduled fixtures will also add to the occasion as there's plenty to play for at both clubs.
The first grade clash is virtually do-or-die as Macquarie and Forbes sit at the foot of the Group 11 ladder and outside the finals places with just five rounds remaining.
The league tag clash also promises to entertain with Forbes and Macquarie first and third in the Group 11 pool respectively while Forbes' 18s side is second on its ladder and the Raiders' reserve grade team is also second.
The Magpies recently lost under 18s star Dane Richards, who took his own life, and Mason added so much about culture is healing and acknowledging the past and her club would also use Sunday to support the Forbes club and community.
The action at Apex Oval starts with league tag at 11am.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
