Dubbo Regional Council will send double the number of required councillors to an upcoming conference despite acknowledging it costs "a fair bit".
Three councillors and the mayor are required to attended the Local Government NSW Annual Conference as voting delegates. However, it was decided on Thursday night at the committee meetings to send an additional four non-voting councillors.
About $2800 will be spent for each councillor to attend, costing an expected total of $22,264.
Mayor Mathew Dickerson, as well as Shibli Chowdhury, Vicki Etheridge and Josh Black will be Dubbo's voting representatives.
Councillors Matt Wright, Richard Ivey, Jess Gough and Lewis Burns will be the non-voting attendees.
But Cr Wright said the event "can't be underestimated".
"There's a cost associated with it but certainly from a councillor's professional development perspective I encourage councillors to go along and bring a bit of knowledge back," he said.
Cr Wright said at last year's conference Dubbo's representatives formed a connection with the Armidale mayor over renewable energy and that information was then used to benefit our local government area.
Cr Black echoed the sentiments. He said while the event "does cost a fair bit" he wanted to see for himself if it was as valuable as he had been told.
The conference is described by its organisers as "an opportunity to share ideas, seek inspiration, and help determine our sector's policy directions for the coming year".
Last year council sent the four voting delegates and one non-voting councillor to attend.
This year's event will be held from November 12 to 14 at the Rosehill Gardens Racecourse.
Any motions Dubbo Regional Council wants to discuss will need to be submitted by September 15.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
