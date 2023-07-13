Doug Sandry has labelled him one of the Dubbo Rhinos' best but Ethan Smith is still as modest as they come.
The man they call 'worm' has been brilliant for the Rhinos during their 2023 New Holland Cup campaign which will continue this weekend against Parkes.
A hard-working flanker, Smith has been praised by his coach after almost every match this season.
But he knows there is more to the team than just himself.
"I'm very appreciative of his words but it's not just about me," he said.
"There are 14 other blokes on the field who do their part and Doug does his part as a coach as well."
Prior to the season, the Rhinos lost a wealth of experience in their forward pack with the likes of Lachlan O'Malley, Nick Barton, Matt Graham and Matt Neill all departing.
However, this season has given the likes of Smith and many other young prospects the chance to play against men.
Now settled into his role, Smith revealed he might actually be the baby of the Rhinos' pack.
"I think I'd be one of the younger blokes in the pack, if not the youngest," he said.
"I'm only 19 years old, it's not too bad. I've been bled in when playing colts.
"I'd sit on the bench for ressies and then Doug brought me into first grade when I was only 17, he debuted me on the wing."
READ ALSO:
The Rhinos' season to date has only produced three wins, two of which have been against CSU Bathurst.
But against Parkes, the Rhinos have been strong, winning their first match-up of the season 28-13 before narrowly going down 28-24 the last time these two sides met.
With fourth spot basically theirs, Smith is confident the match won't be taken lightly by either side.
"I hope it shapes up to be a big one," he said.
"Just like every other game it is definitely one that matters, every one this season has mattered."
Rhinos fullback and co-captain Dale Smith returned to form last weekend with a double as the Rhinos hammered CSU Bathurst 48-13.
Meanwhile, CSU Bathurst will host Mudgee in the other match of the round at the former's oval.
Kick-off for Saturday's match is 3:15pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.