A recent rise in influenza rates and trips to emergency departments in the western area has health authorities to urging people to book in for flu shots.
In the week to 1 July, there were 155 cases of influenza notified across the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) and 38 emergency department presentations with influenza-like illnesses. That data showed a marked increase of 45 per cent and 19 per cent respectively, compared with the previous week.
NSW Health Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant recently called for an uptake in flu shots for people aged under 16 following a rise in hospitalisation rates of young people.
Since that, an 11-year-old girl in Queensland and a school student from the Central Coast have both died after contracting influenza.
WNSWLHD Acting Manager Immunisation and Communicable Disease, Belinda Tracy, has backed up Dr Chant's message and called for continued vaccination during the winter months.
"Any rise in influenza rates or emergency department presentations is reason to stay vigilant, particularly in winter when we already tend to get sick more often," Ms Tracy said.
"The easiest and best way to keep ourselves healthy through the winter months is to get an influenza vaccination. Vaccination will also reduce the risk of being hospitalised, which in turn help to protect our health services and healthcare workers.
"This is particularly important for children aged 16 and under, and those at higher risk of severe illness from influenza. In line with state-wide trends, children 16 and under and people 65 and over have accounted for the majority of people hospitalised due to influenza in our District this year.
"For parents with children and teenagers, there's no better time to book them in for a flu vaccine than now, during the school holidays and before they head back to school. It's also important to remember those at higher risk of severe illness are eligible for a free vaccine."
Last week, Dr Chant revealed 16 children had been admitted to intensive care since May with "life-threatening complications" from influenza.
"Sadly, our children's hospitals are seeing an increasing number of these children being admitted for care and some of these patients are seriously unwell," Dr Chant said.
Those considered to be at higher risk of severe illness from influenza are eligible for a free flu vaccine and include:
WNSWLHD has also issued advice to help people protect themselves and those close to them from COVID-19 and flu.
Those include:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
