stay up to date with your recommended flu and COVID-19 vaccinations



stay home if you have cold or flu symptoms

wash or sanitise your hands often

wear a mask in crowded, indoor places



get together outdoors or in large, well-ventilated spaces with open doors and windows

talk with your doctor now if you are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 or influenza to make a plan about what to do if you get sick, including what test to take, and discussing if you are eligible for antiviral medicines

don't visit people who are at higher risk of severe illness if you have cold or flu symptoms or have tested positive to COVID-19 or influenza