Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Western Rural Connect aims to boost social connection in the region

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated July 13 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new organisation aiming to bring people together who live in, work and love Western NSW has been formed by a group of diverse young women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.