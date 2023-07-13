A new organisation aiming to bring people together who live in, work and love Western NSW has been formed by a group of diverse young women.
Western Rural Connect, the brainchild of 2023 NSW Rural Achiever Keiley Noble, Narromine, has received support from young professionals in the agriculture, business, health and education sectors with ties to the Narromine, Dubbo, Trangie, Tottenham, Tullamore and Nyngan regions.
The organisation will encourage and enhance social connection within regional communities by facilitating events and networking opportunities for young people.
Mrs Noble, the founder and president, said Western Rural Connect was the first rural social group of its kind to form in the region.
"Western Rural Connect is a group of women who are passionate about where they live, what they do for work and want to enhance the community feeling in our region," she said.
"We found that living and working rurally, especially in a post COVID-19 environment, community connection is still missing so we're trying to bring that back to life.
"With the impending El Nino conditions, we wanted to get the group up and running to enforce a mates-checking-in-on-mates mentality as it is easier to do that in a good year than a bad.
"We believe it is important to form those social connections so when issues do arise, people can feel comfortable reaching out to someone in their community."
Mrs Noble said she had the idea to host a post-harvest community gathering for a while but didn't have the confidence to do it until after participating in the rural achiever program.
"I had an event I wanted to do but didn't have an an organisation I could use to apply for grants and obtain funds," she said.
"So I hijacked a group chat with my friends and asked who wanted to get involved.
"I put the idea on my social media...it quickly gained traction and people of all backgrounds put their hand up to help."
Shortly after, Mrs Noble said planning began for their first event.
"Harvest is a big deal within this region...it has a high stress and demanding work environment that for a lot of people can be quite isolating," she said.
"I wanted to create this community event to not only get everyone together to celebrate harvest but also to build more connections within our region."
If the group are successful in hosting the harvest celebration, Mrs Noble said they hope to shine a light on other rural industries in the future.
"We want to create social impact and change in our rural towns where it is needed," she said.
"Western Rural Connect is excited to be rural and not just agricultural related. While we're still in the developmental stage of structuring memberships, we're open to everyone."
To get involved, follow @westernruralconnect on social media.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
