A man has died following an accident at a solar farm near Wellington.
Just before 10am on Wednesday, July 12 emergency services were called to a solar farm on Goolma Road at Wuuluman, following reports a worker had collapsed.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 41-year-old man at the scene, but he could not be revived.
A crime scene was established, which will be examined by specialist police.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Safe Work NSW has been notified.
