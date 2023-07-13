Daily Liberal
Home/News/Health
Health

Australian Red Cross Emergency Services calls for volunteers

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 13 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kerrie Edwards has helped local communities get back on track in the Bourke floods and conducted welfare checks during local fires, and now she's encouraging others to get on board and volunteer their time for the greater good.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.