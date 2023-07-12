Dubbos residents will have to wait another year to get teeth-protecting flouride in the drinking water after four years of going without.
The council initially aimed to reintroduce fluoride into the water supply by June 2023. However, in collaboration with NSW Public Works, DPE Water and NSW Health it became evident that the project was more complex and time-consuming than initially estimated.
The council made the decision to implement a different fluoride dosing method compared to the one previously used at the John Gilbert Water Treatment Plant.
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson said he apologises to the public for not meeting the target date.
"The project was substantially larger than initially estimated, but it was crucial that we execute this correctly for the future residents of Dubbo," Cr Dickerson said.
Residents of Dubbo have not had fluoride in their water since January 2019 when the city's fluoridation equipment failed and remained offline until it was brought to the attention of the new Chief Executive Officer in April 2022.
Towns affected by the lack of fluoridation included Dubbo, Wongarbon, Eumungerie, Ballimore, Mogriguy and Brocklehurst.
The tender for the refurbishment of the fluoride dosing system at the treatment plant was awarded to TWS Evolution with the design phase already initiated.
It is expected to span approximately 12 weeks and upon completion and approval of the design, work will commence at the JGWTP with a targeted completion date set for the end of April 2024.
"I once again extend my apologies to the public for this significant breach of trust. In January 2019, the community should have been notified about the lack of fluoride in the water supply," Cr Dickerson said.
"This oversight not only represents a breach of public trust but also, according to Section 6B of the Fluoridation of Public Water Supplies Act 1957, the unauthorised discontinuation of fluoridation is a breach of the Act.
"Transparency is paramount and it should have been vital that the public be informed about the situation."
Water fluoridation refers to the process of adjusting the fluoride concentration in drinking water to an optimal level that helps mitigate tooth decay. Dubbo's water supply currently only includes natural fluoridation.
