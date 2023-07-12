The decision to shutter a nursing home in Dubbo was not influenced by aged care commission findings, management says.
On Wednesday, July 12, Catholic Healthcare announced they would be closing the St Mary's Villa aged care facility on Darling Street in Dubbo - currently home to 36 residents.
Asked whether an aged care commission audit which found the home non-compliant across a number measures had influenced the decision, Catholic Healthcare's acting CEO Josh McFarlane said it was not a factor.
"It's one thing to be compliant but you've got to be best practise and make sure you're providing people with dignity - we're trying to push above compliant and make sure people can live their best lives in our homes," he said.
In February 2022 an Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission audit found St Mary's Villa non-compliant in a number of requirements for ongoing assessment and planning, personal care and clinical care and organisational governance.
A subsequent audit in December found management demonstrated their actions have been "effective" in addressing the non-compliance.
Mr McFarlane said the decision to close has been a long time coming.
"Ageing in place is a big thing for us, if someone comes in we want to make sure they can stay indefinitely without having to move around - and that's become a problem at St Mary's Villa," he said.
"These decisions are really, really tough because some of the residents have been here for a while and they're really familiar with it - but if you can't provide the infrastructure so people don't have to move around it's a real problem."
He said Catholic Healthcare explored a number of options to keep the facility open, but ultimately decided to redirect their resources to the Holy Spirit home - also in Dubbo.
"A major rebuild was an option, but not really suitable," he said.
"When you have rooms that are too small and the layout of the home is not purpose-built you can't just do a refurb, you almost have to rebuild.
"Doing work like that on a home life this - the disruption to the residents is enormous. You would still have to move residents out."
Among the issues identified with the 45-year-old facility were the lack of a specialised memory unit, a lack of en-suites in some of the bedrooms, the building's layout making rostering and staff rotation difficult and the rooms not being designed to accommodate infrastructure like mechanical lifters.
Mr McFarlane said these issues made the facility "unsuitable" to accommodate high-needs residents.
"What we're seeing more generally in the aged care sector is when people are coming into aged care homes now their needs are much higher than they used to be, particularly because home care is growing," he said.
Finding alternative homes 'a tough process'
Catholic Healthcare is currently working with residents and their families to find places in another of Catholic Healthcare's 42 facilities or with another provider in Dubbo.
Staff will also be re-deployed in Catholic Healthcare's network to "minimise" redundancies.
But Mr McFarlane acknowledged this process would "not be easy".
"It's tough - we're confident we will be able to help families and residents through this," he said.
"The real challenge is the stress. Because it's people's homes and it's so individualised. You can have a vacancy somewhere but you really have to understand their particular needs, where their family is, who their support network is.
"It will take time to do it properly."
Mr McFarlane said Catholic Healthcare was committed to keeping the facility open "as long as it takes" for all residents to find alternative accommodation.
"There have been examples where a hard date has been set, we're not doing that," he said.
"We'll continue to run the facility as long as we need to."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
