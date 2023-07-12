Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Catholic Healthcare sheds light on decision to close St Mary's Villa in Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
July 13 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catholic Healthcare acting CEO Josh McFarlane (inset) said closing the Darling Street facility (main) was the 'best option' available. Pictures supplied
Catholic Healthcare acting CEO Josh McFarlane (inset) said closing the Darling Street facility (main) was the 'best option' available. Pictures supplied

The decision to shutter a nursing home in Dubbo was not influenced by aged care commission findings, management says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.