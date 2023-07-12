Helping people, especially children, has always been at the forefront of Bella Wilson's mind.
The Dubbo resident is currently in her third year of an occupational therapy degree at Charles Sturt University.
Ms Wilson said she described occupational therapy as "helping people with a disability or autism with the things they want to do".
"They set the goals and we just help them achieve them," she said.
The long waitlists for children accessing that help is one of the reasons she wants to return to Dubbo when she's qualified. At the moment, the university student said people in rural and remote communities like Dubbo either spend years waiting to access an occupational therapist or they have to travel.
"Mum is a kindergarten teacher and she talks about kids who have referred and have been on the waiting list since they were two years old and they're still waiting to get in," Ms Wilson said.
"I'd like to come back and try and help, and just be someone locally that people can access without having to travel to Sydney."
With a seven-week placement coming up, Ms Wilson knows her focus might change, but for now she's committed to working with children and help make a difference to their lives and schooling.
"[Having an occupational therapist] allows them to achieve things they haven't been able to previously. So for kids with autism or ADHD it allows them to find techniques and ways they can learn in the classroom," she said.
"It just makes learning at school so much easier."
It can also help the student with socialising and making friends.
Ms Wilson is one of seven Orana students to be awarded a RASF Rural Scholarship. Dubbo's Swazi Sharma and Charlie Shadwell also received scholarship funding, as well as Emily Barton from Collarenebri, Maddy Jerrett from Coonamble, Hugh Ord from Coolah, and Lewis Roth from Spring Flat.
The RAS Foundation awards up to $6000 to Rural Scholarship recipients undertaking full-time study, or up to $3000 for those studying part-time.
For Ms Wilson, the money will assist her on her upcoming placement, helping her to cover accommodation, food and travel.
Applications for the 2024 RASF Rural Scholarship are now open and will close on September 17. For further information visit www.rasf.org.au.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
